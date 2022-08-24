Enya Breen: 'We're playing with confidence and ambition that we haven't had much of before'

Having enjoyed one of her 'favourites days in the green jersey' in last weekend's opening test, Skibbereen native Enya Breen is hoping the Ireland women's rugby team can sign off on their summer tour of Japan in perfect style on Saturday.

Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo is the venue for the second meeting between Greg McWilliams' side and the Japanese in the space of seven days (kick-off 11am Irish time/7pm local time).

In the first game in Fukuroi City four days ago, Breen played a pivotal role at inside centre as Ireland recovered from an early 15-point deficit to eventually triumph on a score of 57-22. While the UL Bohemian star didn't cross the whitewash on the day, her superb break paved the way for Limerick's Aoife Doyle to grab a try in the second-quarter of the action.

"I think for me personally it was probably one of my favourite days in the green jersey. Even if we didn't start as well as we would have liked, there was no sense of panic. Everyone was completely calm, everyone had that bit of belief that once we got on the ball, once we started to do what we know we can do, we'd be well on top," Breen said.

"Everyone is happy in camp at the moment and we're playing with a bit of confidence and ambition that we haven't had much of before. It's exciting times and we're excited to push on and see what we can do in the future. The spirits are high in camp at the moment.

"It's a great group. We're having a great time. We all have a good bond in here, we're all really getting to understand each other and the mood is good so far. A few tired bodies obviously, but the form is good and everyone is excited for a new week. Excited to have another opportunity to back up what we did last week."

Despite only turning 23 in April, Breen is finding herself in a peculiar position on this tour. Of the seven backs that Ireland head coach McWilliams selected to start the first Japanese test, the Cork woman and scrum-half Ailsa Hughes were the most experienced with 14 international appearances to their name coming into the contest.

Doyle's extended spell in the sevens programme meant she was only picking up her 11th cap at the 15s grade, while the remaining quartet of Meabh Deely, Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton and Dannah O'Brien were all making their Irish debuts.

It may seem strange to be taking on a leadership role at such a young age, but Breen (who made her own international bow when she was only 19) has accepted this responsibility with open arms.

"It has been good. I think they've learned some things off me, I've learned some things off them. I suppose I feel like I have stepped up a bit, but I feel like I have the confidence to do that now," Breen added.

"I'm just backing myself a lot more and being able to pass on the information that I've learned from centres I've played with before and being able to see things from their point of view as well.

"I'm nowhere near the oldest on the squad so I know how they feel coming in. Having that experience and having the few years I've had in the bank beforehand kind of gives me the best of both worlds and I can pass on what I know as well."