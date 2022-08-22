De Klerk back in the fold as Springboks name side for Wallabies clash

Jaden Hendrickse had been deputising for the first-choice scrum-half.
BACK IN THR FOLD: Faf de Klerk of South Africa. 

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 11:53
Shane Donovan

South Africa have named their side to face Australia in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber has recalled scrum-half Faf de Clerk, while Warrick Gelant has been handed a start on the right wing.

The world cup holders enter their match against the Wallabies on the heels of a 35-23 home loss to the All Blacks after winning their Rugby Championship opener 26-10.

Jesse Kriel is replaced on the wing by Gelant, while Jaden Hendrikse is moved to make room for De Klerk, who has finished his return to play protocols after missing the second Test against New Zealand due to a concussion.

Herschel Jantjies is replaced by Hendrikse, in one of three adjustments to the bench, which consists of five forwards and three backs. Willie le Roux and Jasper Wiese miss out, with Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn will cover the back.

“This is a very important clash for us to set the tone for our Rugby Championship tour and we feel that continuity in selection is important to build momentum in our campaign,” said head coach Jacques Nienaber.

South Africa (v Australia): D Willemse, W Gelant. L Am, D de Allende, M Mapimpi, H Pollard, F de Klerk; O Nche, J Dweba, F Malherbe, E Etzebeth, L de Jager, S Kolisi (capt), P-S du Toit, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: M Marx, S Kitshoff, V Koch, F Mostert, K Smith, J Hendrikse, E Jantjies, F Steyn.

