Matt Taylor: Wallabies defence coach quits role for personal reasons

The organisation has not yet appointed a replacement for Taylor. 
Matt Taylor: Wallabies defence coach quits role for personal reasons

PERSONAL REASONS: Former Wallabies' defence coach Matt Taylor.

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 11:31
Shane Donovan

Matt Taylor has resigned from his role as Wallabies's defense coach for personal reasons.

Taylor had been in the role since 2020, having spent time in the Glasgow Warriors' and Scotland camps previously.

His resignation comes less than a week after the Wallabies' record 48-17 loss to Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Australia Rugby said that "following a discussion with Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, both parties felt the time was right for him to step away and commit his focus to some personal matters that he needs to prioritise at this point."

Taylor touched on the decision, noting the difficulty of walking away from the game.

He said: “While this was an extremely difficult decision, I know it’s the right one for me and my family at this point in time.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with them and look forward to getting back into coaching when the time is right.”

Coach Rennie added: 

"Matt is a great man with a strong work ethic, who is well respected within the Wallabies environment and we will miss him.”

The organisation has not yet appointed a replacement for Taylor. 

More in this section

Enya Breen 8/8/2022 Four debutants included in Ireland XV for opening test in Japan 
New Zealand Rugby Squad Training All Blacks promotion for Joe Schmidt as New Zealand rugby chiefs stick with Ian Foster
Sene Naoupu 21/10/2020 Sene Naoupu announces retirement from international rugby
Greg McWilliams 8/8/2022

Greg McWilliams happy to experiment with World Cup the target

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up