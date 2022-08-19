Matt Taylor: Wallabies defence coach quits role for personal reasons

Matt Taylor has resigned from his role as Wallabies's defense coach for personal reasons.

Taylor had been in the role since 2020, having spent time in the Glasgow Warriors' and Scotland camps previously.

His resignation comes less than a week after the Wallabies' record 48-17 loss to Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Australia Rugby said that "following a discussion with Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, both parties felt the time was right for him to step away and commit his focus to some personal matters that he needs to prioritise at this point."

Taylor touched on the decision, noting the difficulty of walking away from the game.

He said: “While this was an extremely difficult decision, I know it’s the right one for me and my family at this point in time.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with them and look forward to getting back into coaching when the time is right.”

Coach Rennie added:

"Matt is a great man with a strong work ethic, who is well respected within the Wallabies environment and we will miss him.”

The organisation has not yet appointed a replacement for Taylor.