Sene Naoupu announces retirement from international rugby

Sene Naoupu has announced her retirement from international rugby.

The centre earned 48 caps for the Ireland XVs and starred for the Sevens team after moving to Galway from New Zealand in 2009, when her husband George signed for Connacht.

Naoupu made her debut in the successful 2015 Six Nations campaign and featured in the 2017 World Cup. She last lined out for the country in this season's Six Nations.

"It is surreal,” Naoupu told the Irish Times. “I look back to when we first came to Ireland in 2009 to Galway, I had the privilege of moving to Ireland as a supportive rugby wife and I never expected years later to be a rugby international.

“I’ve been involved in the national programme for the last 10 years and I’ve given all I can. Like the other girls I’ve dedicated my heart and soul to serve the team in the green jersey and I consider it a privilege that I get to retire on my own terms. I’m at peace to evolve away from the international stage as a player, knowing I gave it everything I had.

“I want to acknowledge the giants of Irish rugby whose shoulders we stood on, I got to play alongside some of those Irish rugby legends.”

The IRFU paid tribute to a player that lined out for Galwegians, Old Belvedere, Connacht and Leinster, saying: "Thanks Sene. An incredible career in the green jersey and a wonderful ambassador for the game."

The 38-year-old was named the Rugby Writers of Ireland Women's Player of the Year in 2016.

"I genuinely wanted to thank Ireland for accepting me, for accepting me as their own and embracing me as a custodian of the green jersey" she says.

"It really was a privilege to play for Ireland and earn the right to represent you on the world stage. While I’m very proud of where I come from I’m also very proud to be Irish, that means everything to me and my family."