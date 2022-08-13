New Zealand bounce back to beat Boks and ease pressure on Foster

Centre David Havili and lock Scott Barrett scored late tries as New Zealand eased the pressure on coach Ian Foster
New Zealand bounce back to beat Boks and ease pressure on Foster

New Zealand's Samuel Whitelock and South Africa's Duane Vermeulen in action during a lineout REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 18:28
Reuters

South Africa 23 New Zealand 35

Centre David Havili and lock Scott Barrett scored late tries as New Zealand eased the pressure on coach Ian Foster with a superb 35-23 victory over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Captain Sam Cane and hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho also scored tries as the All Blacks silenced the 61,519 crowd to claim what will be viewed as a famous win having lost five of their previous six tests.

The Springboks were not as clinical as they had been in the 26-10 victory over the visitors the previous week as they scored tries through sublime centre Lukhanyo Am and winger Makazole Mapimpi, but faced opponents who were vastly improved.

Whether the victory is enough to save Foster’s job will become clear in the coming days, as New Zealand prepare to host Argentina in their next Rugby Championship clash on Aug. 27, while the Boks travel to play Australia on the same day.

More in this section

James O’Connor with Alun-Wyn Jones 28/9/2019 James O’Connor among several Australia changes for Argentina Test
The Rugby Championship 2022 - New Zealand Training Session What has gone wrong with New Zealand and can they fix it?
Ireland v Wales - Natwest Six Nations - Aviva Stadium Varadkar says IRFU should listen to trans players ‘excluded’ from contact rugby
Greg McWilliams and Niamh Briggs 24/3/2022

TG4 to broadcast Ireland Women's historic Japan tour 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up