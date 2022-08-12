TG4 to broadcast Ireland Women's Rugby Japan Series

The Irish women's rugby team will travel to Japan for two tests later this month.
IRISH ABROAD: Head coach Greg McWilliams and assistant coach Niamh Briggs. ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 16:11
Shane Donovan

TG4 have announced that they will broadcast Ireland's two-test series in Japan later this month. 

Ireland Women's team will travel to Japan to face the Sakura Fifteen in a two-Test Series, beginning with the opening test on August 20th. 

The second Test will take place a week later, and will also be broadcast on the channel. 

The 29-player squad arrived in Tokyo today, with a number of newcomers included in Greg McWilliams' playing panel.

The first Test will take place at the Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka (7pm local time/11am Irish time), while the squad will be back in Tokyo where they go head-to-head with Japan in the second Test at the iconic Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium.

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport said, "After last season's successful coverage of the Energia Women's All Ireland League Final and the Vodafone Women's Interprovinicial Championship, TG4 is very pleased to provide viewers with live coverage of these international matches."

All matches live on TG4 from 10:40am 

Saturday 20th August: Ireland v Japan, Ecopa Stadium, Shizuoka – 7pm local time/11am Irish time.

Saturday 27th August: Ireland v Japan, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, Tokyo – 7pm local time/11am Irish time.

