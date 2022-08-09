Ulster's Duane Vermeulen back as South Africa make five changes

South Africa have made five changes to the team which easily accounted for New Zealand in last Saturday's Rugby Championship opener.
Ulster's Duane Vermeulen returns to the side as they prepare to face New Zealand again on Saturday at the historic Ellis Park in round two of the Championship.
Two of the changes are injury enforced. Jaden Hendrikse comes in at scrumhalf for Faf de Klerk, who has been placed on a return to play protocol after suffering concussion in the team’s 26-10 victory last week.
Jesse Kriel starts on the right wing in place of Kurt-Lee Arendse, who has been handed a four-week suspension for a dangerous tackle on Beauden Barrett in that match.
Ulster's Vermeulen is back in the Springbok squad after recovering from knee surgery. He replaces Jasper Wiese at No 8.
Bongi Mbonambi comes in at hooker to replace Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche takes over from Trevor Nyakane at loosehead prop.
A win in Johannesburg would increase the pressure on New Zealand coach Ian Foster. Saturday's defeat, coupled with Ireland's back-to-back victories over the All Blacks means New Zealand have lost three games in a row for the first time since 1998.
They have also lost five of their last six tests, three of which were to Ireland.
Damian Willemse; Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.
Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Hershel Jantjies, Willie le Roux