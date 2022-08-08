New Zealand drop to lowest ever rugby world ranking, Ireland top

Ireland have maintained their position at the top of the rugby world rankings while New Zealand have dropped to their lowest ever position of fifth
UNDER PRESSURE: New Zealand head coach Ian Foster. Pic: INPHO/Photosport/Aaron Gillions

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 18:31
TJ Galvin

Ireland have maintained their position at the top of the rugby world rankings while New Zealand have dropped to their lowest ever position of fifth.

While the Northern hemisphere nations are on their summer holidays or preparing for pre-season, the Southern hemisphere sides began their Rugby Championship campaigns this weekend.

Australia had a come from behind victory over Michael Cheika's Argentina in Mendoza. Argentina had led 19-10 at half-time. Australia took the lead just passed the hour mark and two more tries earned them a bonus point win in Saturday's second game.

World champions South Africa had a comfortable win over New Zealand in the opening game of the tournament. South Africa dominated the game and claimed a 26-10 win, with New Zealand's try coming late on and being merely a consolation score.

It follows New Zealand's series loss to Ireland last month. Ireland won the three game series by two games to one and claimed a maiden test series win against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Saturday's loss to the Springboks means the All Blacks have lost three games in a row for the first time since 1998. New Zealand have now won just one of their last six games, the opening game of that recent series against Ireland.

And now they have dropped to a lowest ever position of fifth in the world rankings. England, despite not playing since last month's series win in Australia, move up to fourth.

Ireland remain top of the rankings with Six Nations Grand Slam champions France in second and South Africa third. 

Australia remain in sixth place with Scotland in seventh and Wales rounding out the top eight.

All this will serve to increase the pressure on under-fire New Zealand coach Ian Foster. 

The All Blacks face South Africa again this weekend, this time at the historic Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Another loss would place Foster's position under further scrutiny with former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt amongst those linked with the post should he be removed.

