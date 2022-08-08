Denis Leamy: 'It’s been really good to be back in this building'

Denis Leamy has a new job but there’s plenty that feels familiar to Munster’s new defence coach.

A key part of successful teams at Thomond Park, Leamy has forged an impressive coaching career since his retirement.

The Cashel man was recently appointed to Graham Rowntree’s backroom team along with Mike Prendergast and Andi Kyriacou, who’ll fill the roles of attack and forwards coach respectively.

“It’s been really good so far,” says Leamy, who returns after a three-year spell at Leinster, most recently working as the contact skills coach.

“It’s been really good to be back in this building. Obviously it’s very familiar to me, having been a player and with the club for 11 years, so it’s been really enjoyable getting back to reconnecting with people, getting to know other people and there’s been a real buzz and the boys have applied themselves very, very well.”

“It’s early days but it’s been really, really good,” he says of working with Rowntree and the new coaching ticket.

“I know Mike really well, I played with him with Munster. I know Andi as well and obviously I would have played against Wig (Rowntree). Still getting to know him but he's a fantastic character, really level-headed with loads and loads of experience. As I said, a great character around the group. It’s been hugely enjoyable already and I'm learning a lot and enjoying that process of collaboration between the coaches.”

During Leamy’s days as a player in the famous red jersey, he and his teammates split their time between the province’s two bases. The two-time Heineken Cup winner has been reminding the current crop of that fact and how much they should appreciate the current, impressive set-up.

“I've been trying to tell the guys how lucky they are that the facilities and everything that goes with it,” he says. “We worked out of two centres in Cork and Limerick. I lived in Cork. We had travel days four times a week.

“It’s just such a great facility to have and it allows us to do so much more work that we could before in terms of meetings, little mini sessions in terms of scrum, line-out, defence, whatever it may be. Just the access to the players in terms of their time is fantastic."

Munster ramp up their preseason preparation with the visit of Gloucester to Musgrave Park on August 26, before London Irish come to Leeside a week later. The province’s URC campaign then kicks off with a trip to Cardiff on September 16.