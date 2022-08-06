South Africa condemn All Blacks to third loss in a row

Head coach Ian Foster will come under ever increasing pressure for his job
South Africa's center Lukhanyo Am (L) runs with the ball during the Rugby Championship international rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on August 6, 2022.  Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images 

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 19:12

Rugby Championship: South Africa 26 New Zealand 10

Kurt-Lee Arendse's maiden Test try condemned New Zealand to three straight defeats for the first time since 1998 as 14-man South Africa triumphed 26-10 in the Rugby Championship opener.

Shannon Frizzell claimed a late try for the again-stunned All Blacks, but Willie le Roux hit back with a score of his own to claim the last word.

Head coach Ian Foster will come under ever increasing pressure for his job in the wake of New Zealand's third loss on the spin, after two losses to Ireland.

Arendse was sent off late on for a reckless aerial challenge on Beauden Barrett that left both players down, with the wing's second cap ending in both a red card and him being taken off on a stretcher with a nasty-looking injury.

Springboks scrum-half Faf de Klerk had also suffered a sickening injury in the opening minute of the match, copping a knee to his head and appearing to be knocked out.

The two sides meet again in Johannesburg in a week's time, where anything other than a New Zealand victory could easily see Foster forced out of his job.

