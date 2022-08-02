Connacht sign Scottish international hooker

Connacht have signed Scottish hooker Grant Stewart on a short term, six-month contract.

Stewart arrives at The Sportsground to provide injury cover and depth for the two jersey.

Dave Heffernan has become a regular call-up to the Ireland squad while another hooker, Shane Delahunt, is currently out injured.

The 27-year old spent 5 years at Glasgow Warriors, scoring 9 tries across 48 appearances.

Having represented Scotland at underage level, he went on to make his senior international debut against France in 2019.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend said: "We have three quality hookers in the squad in Dave Heffernan, Shane Delahunt and Dylan Tierney-Martin. However with Dave now a regular Ireland squad member and Shane unfortunately absent through injury for a little while longer, we’re now a little light in the position.

"So I’m very pleased we have been able to sign a player of Grant’s calibre and we have begun to integrate him into the squad this week, well in time for the start of the new season."