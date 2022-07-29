Andy Farrell agrees two-year Ireland extension beyond the World Cup

Andy Farrell has signed a two-year contract extension with the IRFU that will see him remain in his position until at least August 2025.
Farrell, who led Ireland to a historic series win in New Zealand, said he had been in talks about extending his deal beyond next year's World Cup since before the New Zealand series.
Farrell said: “Ahead of the tour to New Zealand myself and David (Nucifora) looked at the opportunities and challenges facing the national squad after the tournament in France. I am excited about continuing to work with the group and with the next generation of Irish international players.
“I am happy to extend my contract with Irish Rugby for a further two years. As a group we have made it clear that we are building towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and we have taken some decent strides in that regard in recent months."
IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts welcomed Farrell's decision to accept the extension: “Andy is one of the finest coaches in the world, he has brought our game to new heights and has the team playing a brand of rugby that excites, entertains, and engages people, while, critically, producing winning results.
“I would like to thank our Performance Director, David Nucifora, for his work in negotiating this extension with Andy."