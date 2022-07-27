Ieuan Evans named chair of British and Irish Lions board

Evans, 58, takes up the post on October 1, the Lions announced.
Ieuan Evans, pictured, will succeed Jason Leonard as chair of the British and Irish Lions board
Former Wales captain Ieuan Evans will succeed Jason Leonard as chair of the British and Irish Lions board.

He played in seven Lions Tests across three tours – Australia (1989), New Zealand (1993) and South Africa (1997) – and won 72 Wales caps, scoring 33 tries.

Evans also skippered his country to the Five Nations Championship title in 1994.

“Having toured with the Lions at the peak of my international career, it is an honour to be appointed chairman of the British and Irish Lions board,” Evans said.

“Lions tours are unique in the world of sport, both in terms of the ultimate challenge they represent and the cultural impact they have.”

Ieuan Evans with the Five Nations trophy won by Wales in 1994 (PA)

Lions managing director Ben Calveley added: “I have no doubt Ieuan will lead the board in our mission to deliver rugby with purpose to players, fans, the game and communities we visit.

“I would also like to thank and pay tribute to Jason Leonard for his commitment and excellent term since being appointed in 2019.”

The Lions’ next tour is to Australia in 2025.

<p>BATH BOUND: Ireland international Quinn Roux has joined Bath from Toulon. Pic: (Brian Lawless/PA</p>

Bath sign Ireland’s Quinn Roux to cover Charlie Ewels’ injury absence

