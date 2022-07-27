Bath sign Ireland’s Quinn Roux to cover Charlie Ewels’ injury absence

Roux heads to the Gallagher Premiership club from Toulon, arriving as injury cover after Bath’s England second-row forward Charlie Ewels underwent knee surgery
Bath sign Ireland’s Quinn Roux to cover Charlie Ewels’ injury absence

BATH BOUND: Ireland international Quinn Roux has joined Bath from Toulon. Pic: (Brian Lawless/PA

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 17:16
PA Sport

Bath have signed Ireland international lock Quinn Roux for the 2022-23 season.

Roux heads to the Gallagher Premiership club from Toulon, arriving as injury cover after Bath’s England second-row forward Charlie Ewels underwent knee surgery.

Ewels could miss the whole campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during preparations for England’s opening Test against Australia in Perth on July 2.

New Bath signing Quinn Roux won 16 caps for Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

South Africa-born Roux, who qualified for Ireland on residency, won 16 caps between 2016 and 2020, with spells at Leinster and Connacht before joining Toulon last year.

Prior to his Ireland move, the 31-year-old helped Western Province win the Vodacom Cup and also played Super Rugby for the Stormers.

“Quinn is a class lineout operator who offers great physicality to our options in the second-row,” Bath’s head of rugby Johann van Graan said.

“He is an established international with strong rugby experience, and we are delighted to have someone of his pedigree on board.”

More in this section

Crusaders Captain's Run Robertson: I want to win the Rugby World Cup - with two different countries
England v Tonga - Autumn Internationals - Twickenham Stadium England and Bath lock Charlie Ewels could miss entire season after knee surgery
Manly Sea Eagles Media Opportunity Players boycott NRL match over Pride Jersey fiasco
BathPlace: UK
Ieuan Evans, pictured, will succeed Jason Leonard as chair of the British and Irish Lions board (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ieuan Evans named chair of British and Irish Lions board

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up