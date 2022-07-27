Robertson: I want to win the Rugby World Cup - with two different countries

Scott Robertson, head coach of Kiwi franchise the Crusaders, has stated that he wants to win two World Cups as a coach.

One with the All Blacks and the other with a different nation - quite the challenge the New Zealander has set himself.

Robertson was heavily linked with the All Blacks job in 2019, only for current head coach Ian Foster to win out by the end of the selection process. 'Razor' Robertson's deal with the current Super Rugby Pacific champions runs out at the end of next season.

Speaking on the Rugby Pod, The New Zealander told of his desire to be coaching on the international scene sooner rather than later, be that with his native country or not.

"I want to win a Rugby World Cup. But I want to win it with two different countries. I think that would transcend [the sport].

"It would be great to win a Rugby World Cup with your own country which I want to do, that is the foremost thing but I would also like to do it with another country - not sure what order it might be, not sure how that plays out as though decisions are not mine."

Robertson said he isn't depending on the top job in New Zealand but would welcome the offer if it came along.

"[The All Blacks] is one job but when someone doesn't give it to you you have to think differently [and look at] what opportunities are out there so I am open - if New Zealand Rugby want me 'Great'.

"But if there is another country... I just want to get to two or three [World Cups] and really test myself."

Current All Black head coach Foster has come under huge pressure on the back of their series loss to Ireland, with many calling for a change in the coaching structure.

That pressure has led to a shake-up in the staff, with Jason Ryan a new face coming into the panel.

Robertson also spoke on the coaches he'd like to have around him in an international setup, with Ryan getting a mention, as well as Ronan O'Gara, Mike Catt, Steve Borthwick and Robin McBryde.