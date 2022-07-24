All Blacks make changes to coaching staff in wake of Ireland series defeat 

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has reshuffled his backroom staff in the wake of the All Blacks' first series defeat to Ireland.

Forwards coach John Plumtree and backs coach Brad Mooar have left their roles following Ireland's historic 2-1 series win in the southern hemisphere earlier this month.

Crusaders and Fiji forwards coach Jason Ryan will join up with the squad in Wellington next week ahead of their Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship campaign, which will see them come up against South Africa, Argentina and Australia.

Foster, who will take charge of the backs in the short term, told the All Blacks' official website: "Right now, I am really feeling for two fine men who are great rugby coaches that made an enormous contribution to the All Blacks.

"I have no doubt both coaches will go on to great success and I want to thank them for their hard work."

Foster has been under pressure since the Ireland series but will remain in post.

He will be assisted by new independent selector Joe Schmidt, the former Ireland head coach, as he attempts to repair the damage ahead of next year's World Cup in France.

A statement said: "Joe Schmidt now formally starts his role as independent All Blacks selector. In addition to that, Schmidt has a key analysis role and will work with Foster on overall strategy and attack play."