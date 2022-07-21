Toulouse at Thomond first up for Munster as provinces learn Champions Cup schedules

The four provinces have learned their Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixture schedules for the upcoming year.
Munster had already known their group opponents - Northampton Saints and Toulouse. The draw sets up a repeat of last year when they lost out in a dramatic shootout to the latter at the quarter-final stage of last year's Champions Cup.
Graham Rowntree's men will welcome their French counterparts to Thomond Park on the weekend of the 9/10/11 December this year.
Leinster, the beaten finalists from last season, will travel to Racing to begin their quest to go one step further this coming season.
Ulster open their campaign against English side Sale Sharks. Despite a promising showing last year will be looking to advance further in the competition, having lost out to Toulouse at the round of 16 stage last term.
Ronan O'Gara and his La Rochelle team will travel to Belfast in in round two of the group stages.
Meanwhile, Connacht's opening Challenge Cup fixtures pit them against Newcastle Falcons at home and Brive on the road.
Round 1 – 9/10/11 December 2022
Munster Rugby v Stade Toulousain, Thomond Park
Racing 92 v Leinster, venue to be confirmed
Sale Sharks v Ulster, AJ Bell Stadium
Connacht v Newcastle Falcons, The Sportsground - (Challenge Cup)
Round 2 – 16/17/18 December 2022
Northampton Saints v Munster Rugby, Franklin Gardens
Leinster v Gloucester, RDS Arena
Ulster v La Rochelle, Kingspan Stadium
Brive v Connacht, Stade Amédee-Domenech - (Challenge Cup)
Round 3 – 13/14/15 January 2023
Munster Rugby v Northampton Saints, Thomond Park
La Rochelle v Ulster, Stade Marcel Deflandre
Gloucester v Leinster, Kingsholm Stadium
Connacht v Brive, The Sportsground - (Challenge Cup)
Round 4 – 20/21/22 January 2023
Stade Toulousain v Munster Rugby, Stade Ernest Wallon
Ulster v Sale Sharks, Kingspan Stadium
Leinster v Racing, Aviva Stadium
Newcastle Falcons v Connacht, Kingston Park - (Challenge Cup)
Round of 16 – 31 March – 1/2 April 2023
Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April 2023
Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April 2023
EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 19 May 2023; Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday 20 May 2023; Aviva Stadium, Dublin