Toulouse at Thomond first up for Munster as provinces learn Champions Cup schedules

Graham Rowntree's men face a tough away task in Toulouse on the final weekend of the group stage.
WE GO AGAIN: Munster's Jack O’Donoghue with Richie Arnold of Toulouse. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 12:46
Shane Donovan

The four provinces have learned their Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixture schedules for the upcoming year.

Munster had already known their group opponents - Northampton Saints and Toulouse. The draw sets up a repeat of last year when they lost out in a dramatic shootout to the latter at the quarter-final stage of last year's Champions Cup.

Graham Rowntree's men will welcome their French counterparts to Thomond Park on the weekend of the 9/10/11 December this year.

Leinster, the beaten finalists from last season, will travel to Racing to begin their quest to go one step further this coming season.

Ulster open their campaign against English side Sale Sharks. Despite a promising showing last year will be looking to advance further in the competition, having lost out to Toulouse at the round of 16 stage last term.

Ronan O'Gara and his La Rochelle team will travel to Belfast in in round two of the group stages.

Meanwhile, Connacht's opening Challenge Cup fixtures pit them against Newcastle Falcons at home and Brive on the road. 

2022/23 Heineken Champions Cup Rounds 

Round 1 – 9/10/11 December 2022 

Munster Rugby v Stade Toulousain, Thomond Park 

Racing 92 v Leinster, venue to be confirmed

Sale Sharks v Ulster, AJ Bell Stadium 

Connacht v Newcastle Falcons, The Sportsground - (Challenge Cup)

Round 2 – 16/17/18 December 2022 

Northampton Saints v Munster Rugby, Franklin Gardens

Leinster v Gloucester, RDS Arena

Ulster v La Rochelle, Kingspan Stadium 

Brive v Connacht, Stade Amédee-Domenech - (Challenge Cup)

Round 3 – 13/14/15 January 2023 

Munster Rugby v Northampton Saints, Thomond Park 

La Rochelle v Ulster, Stade Marcel Deflandre 

Gloucester v Leinster, Kingsholm Stadium

Connacht v Brive, The Sportsground - (Challenge Cup)

Round 4 – 20/21/22 January 2023 

Stade Toulousain v Munster Rugby, Stade Ernest Wallon

Ulster v Sale Sharks, Kingspan Stadium 

Leinster v Racing, Aviva Stadium 

Newcastle Falcons v Connacht, Kingston Park - (Challenge Cup)

Knockout Stages 

Round of 16 – 31 March – 1/2 April 2023 

Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April 2023 

Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April 2023 

EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 19 May 2023; Aviva Stadium, Dublin 

Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday 20 May 2023; Aviva Stadium, Dublin

