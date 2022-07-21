'It is always great to join forces with world-class coaches' - Ronan O'Gara links up with Scott Robertson again for Barbarians

Ronan O'Gara is looking forward to teaming up again with old Crusaders colleague Scott Robertson when the pair coach the Barbarians in November's clash with an All Blacks XV at Tottenham Stadium in London.

The high-powered coaching ticket was confirmed today for the November 13 Killik Cup fixture and O'Gara says it will be an honour to link up again with Robertson, with whom he worked in Christchurch, winning two Super Rugby titles.