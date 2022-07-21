'It is always great to join forces with world-class coaches' - Ronan O'Gara links up with Scott Robertson again for Barbarians

Ronan O'Gara is looking forward to teaming up again with old Crusaders colleague Scott Robertson when the pair coach the Barbarians in November's clash with an All Blacks XV at Tottenham Stadium in London.
The high-powered coaching ticket was confirmed today for the November 13 Killik Cup fixture and O'Gara says it will be an honour to link up again with Robertson, with whom he worked in Christchurch, winning two Super Rugby titles.
O’Gara said: “I am honoured to be coaching the Barbarians this Autumn as we take on the All Blacks XV.
“It will be a dynamite coaching team and I’m very much looking forward to reuniting with Ray after my time with him at Crusaders. It is always great to join forces with world-class coaches like him and to do so for this world-famous club will be an unforgettable experience.
“We’re going to put our heads together in the coming months and devise a squad of exciting talent who will light up the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and bring the Barbarians’ style of play to life against the All Blacks XV.”
Robertson added: “Rugby throws you great opportunities and coaching the Baabaas has to be one of the best there is. I am proud to help the incredible Club and add to its history.”
Robertson last month picked up another Super Rugby title last month and has been heavily linked with the All Blacks job following mounting criticism of Ian Foster after New Zealaned's summer series defeat to Ireland.
O'Gara led La Rochelle to European Champions Cup glory over Leinster in May.