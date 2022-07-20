Ulster sign Irish qualified Michael McDonald from Western Force

23-year-old scrum-half McDonald was born in Louth and spent his childhood years playing for Dundalk RFC before moving to Australia at the age of 13
ULSTER BOUND: New Ulster signing Michael McDonald in action during a match between the Western Force and Bay of Plenty in 2021. Pic: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 13:31
TJ Galvin

Ulster have signed Michael McDonald from Super Rugby side Western Force in time for this summer’s pre-season.

Born in Louth, McDonald spent his childhood years playing at Dundalk RFC, before moving to Perth in Australia at the age of 13, where he moved up the ranks to make his Senior debut for Western Force in the Rapid Rugby tournament as a 19-year-old.

The 23-year-old was selected for the Junior Wallabies, which led him to the World Cup Final in 2019. 

His performances at scrum-half led to his signing for Super Rugby franchise, Waratahs, where he spent a season before moving back to Western Force last year.

Ulster have signed McDonald to a one-year contract.

Ulster head coach, Dan McFarland, said:

“Michael is a promising young half-back who has cut his teeth playing in the southern hemisphere, and he will fit in well with the style of rugby we want to play at Ulster, as he continues to hone his skills in the months ahead.

“We look forward to welcoming Michael to the club as preparations for the new season get underway.” 

McDonald said he was 'excited' to be coming back to Ireland.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to be joining Ulster. It’s always been a goal of mine to get back to Ireland and experience rugby in the northern hemisphere at a professional level. I’m extremely grateful, and I look forward to having a go.”

