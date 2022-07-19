No further punishment for Andrew Porter as citing complaint dismissed

The prop was yellow carded for a high challenge in Wellington on Saturday morning. 
CLEARED: Ireland’s Andrew Porter before Saturday morning's third test in Wellington. 

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 13:27
Adrian Russell

Andrew Porter will face no further punishment for a high tackle during Ireland's landmark win over the All Blacks on Saturday. 

The Ireland prop was yellow carded by referee Wayne Barnes following the challenge on Brodie Retallick, which left the New Zealand lock with a fractured cheekbone.

Porter was cited yesterday and faced a video conference hearing today where World Rugby decided the tackle did not deserve a dismissal. 

"The player admitted that he committed an act of foul play but maintained that the red card threshold had not been met and that the yellow card issued at the time by the match officials was correct in the circumstances" a statement reads. 

"Having considered all the evidence, the independent committee applied World Rugby's Head Contact Process and agreed with the match officials’ on-field decision that the player’s act of foul play for a breach of Law 9.13 did not meet the red card threshold due to the absorbing nature of the tackle.

"On that basis, the independent committee deemed the act of foul play did not merit further sanction, and the citing complaint was dismissed."

