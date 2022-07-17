Green gems: Another handful of positives for Ireland's World Cup year

If Ireland’s series victory over the All Blacks was the crowning glory of this New Zealand tour, the development of Andy Farrell’s second string over two games against the Maori All Blacks surely came a close second.

Head coach Farrell stated early on the tour that if he could unearth four, five or six gems from the less experienced fringe members of his 40-man squad then he would consider the expedition 14 months out from the next World Cup a success.

Ireland may have lost the opening game against the Maori on a horrible, rainy night in Hamilton at the start of the tour but the two-week gap to the second game worked out just fine and when they met again in Wellington last Tuesday, the XV captained by Keith Earls at outside centre was no longer the disjointed scratch team ripped apart for long stretches in their initial 32-17 defeat.

Ireland’s 30-24 victory over the Maori marked a great leap forward and warranted an update from Farrell as to whether he had indeed discovered some jewels.

“Yes, massively,” the Ireland boss said post-match last Tuesday. “Obviously everyone is always going to question because it’s never been done before, how are you going to get this right in as far as numbers and personnel etc but we feel the balance has been pretty good in the sense that, if you brought a squad of 50 over to cover all bases then the lads don’t get the exposure that they need day in and day out as far as training is concerned.”

So who are these gems? Here are our five candidates.

DAN SHEEHAN: The hooker took a great leap forward in his Test rugby education with starts in all three Tests against the All Blacks as he stood in for the injured Ronan Kelleher. That makes it six straight starts since coming on for his Leinster clubmate and rival early in the game with France last February and such has been the speed of his development that Kelleher may now be feeling a little nervous about his ongoing status as Ireland’s first-choice number two.

CIARAN FRAWLEY: The Leinster back remains uncapped but having started both games against the Maori All Blacks at fly-half he has already accumulated more game time at 10 in New Zealand than he did for his province, who used him mainly at inside centre. Frawley and half-back partner Craig Casey gelled well with the 10 looking assured with his kicking game and off the tee as Leinster squad-mate Harry Byrne was forced off the tour through injury without a minute of action. More time in the Leinster 10 jersey could soon have him challenging for Joey Carbery’s number 22 jersey.

KIERAN TREADWELL: Rarely gets a big-game start in the Ulster second row but Andy Farrell’s faith in the former England Under-20, playing all five games on tour, has paid dividends as the 26-year-old has excelled as an impact player against the All Blacks. Farrell loves his attitude, work-rate and capacity to learn quickly, and has trusted him with lineout calling in the Maori All Blacks games. Has now leapfrogged Ryan Baird in the second-row pecking order.

GAVIN COOMBES: Another to start both games against the Maori All Blacks without a sniff of Test selection but the Munster No.8 was a standout performer in both for the Ireland XV and chipped in with a try in each. In a crowded back-row selection mix, chances to start the big Tests this November may be limited but Coombes deserves to add to his two caps.

NICK TIMONEY: Transferred his excellent Ulster form into a starring role at openside flanker against the Maori All Blacks. In a back row alongside Cian Prendergast and Gavin Coombes, Timoney was an utter pest at the breakdown last Tuesday night and capped his performance with a try. Another who will only benefit from more time in a green jersey, though Josh van der Flier will be a difficult person to dislodge.