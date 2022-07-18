Ireland's history-makers: Three Moments That Turned The Series

1 Auckland: Johnny Sexton Fails His HIA.

It was all going so well for Ireland at the All Blacks fortress Eden Park after a Keith Earls try got the tourists off to the perfect start inside six minutes of the opening Test. Then Ireland’s captain and fly-half lost his footing and fell head first into Sam Cane’s knee and the rest is history. Sexton was forced off for a Head Injury Assessment from which he would not return, the match swung unequivocally the way of New Zealand. Three tries in the 10 minutes before half-time handed the All Blacks the initiative and with a half-time deficit of 28-5 Ireland could not find a way back. First blood to the Kiwis with a 42-19 victory.

2 Dunedin: Porter’s Second Try In Second Test.

Under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Ireland roared back to life with a vengeance in the second Test, Andrew Porter once again giving the men in green an early lead with a try inside three minutes before New Zealand lost their heads and saw two men sin-binned and another red-carded in a crazy middle 10 minutes of the opening half. Somehow the All Blacks found a way back into the game with a Beauden Barrett try on the stroke of half time to make it 10-7 at the break in favour of the visitors.

What swung the game in Ireland’s favour was Porter’s second try of the night on 48 minutes, the loosehead prop capping a dream Test with his second of the night as his side moved 10 points clear with captain Sexton’s conversion. Two more penalties from Sexton’s boot made it 23-7 and rendered Will Jordan’s late reply irrelevant. Series drawn and a historic maiden Test win in New Zealand for the Irish.

3 Wellington: Herring’s Try and Tadhg Beirne’s Last Stand

And so it went to the final, deciding test, Ireland again quickest out the blocks but with no letting up as they dominated the first 40 minutes with three tries to make it 22-3 to the tourists at half-time. The New Zealand backlash eventually came at the start of the second half as tries from Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane and Will Jordan helped close the Irish lead to three points at 25-22.

Rob Herring had come off the bench just two minutes before he latched onto and then peeled off the lineout maul that deliver the killer blow for Ireland but the contest and Test series remained finely balanced.

Cometh the hour, cometh Beirne, whose three turnovers inside the Irish 22 between 71 minutes and his substitution five minutes later changed the course of the game in Ireland’s favour. Game won, series won. History made.