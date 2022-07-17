'Not acceptable': New Zealand Rugby chiefs begin post-mortem into Ireland series loss

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson has described All Black performances in their three-Test series loss to Ireland as “not acceptable”.

The NZRU chief executive congratulated Andy Farrell's men but said that there was a "huge amount of work to do" on their own side before next year's World Cup in France.

"Our focus now is to work with Ian (Foster) and his team to understand thoroughly in advance of the Rugby Championship what is needed to improve performance and where to from here. We will begin this work immediately.”

Robinson’s statement, with an emphasis on an immediate “thorough review”, will add to the growing pressure on Foster and his management. The All Blacks play world champions South Africa twice in the next few weeks. First up is the Rugby Championship opener against the Springboks at Mbombela on August 7 and then again in Johannesburg on August 14.

Saturday's dramatic 32-22 win for Ireland was the first time the All Blacks have lost consecutive Tests at home since 1998.

Former skipper Sean Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports that the All Blacks were outcoached in the third test defeat

"The questions will be asked. Have they the right coaches? Have they the right head coach? We were outcoached, without question. So they need to decide what they're going to do in terms of going forward.

"Have they got the right players? That's going to be another question, and have they got a team that's capable of winning the World Cup? On what we've seen in the last two weeks, you would doubt that.

"We do have Joe Schmidt in the wings, he'll be coming back into the team now when they go to South Africa, so we'll just wait and see. Let's not throw the toys out of the cot just yet.

"But yeah, they're going to be under huge pressure. Sam Cane being substituted at 65 minutes, your captain going off at 65 minutes is not a good look. So we'll just wait and see."

Foster would not answer questions about his future at Saturday’s post-match press conference in Wellington.

“I just want to talk about this test match,” Foster said, as he struggled to explain why Ireland had got an early jump on their hosts for the third week in a row.

“We’ve talked a lot about it. For some reason we’re not as calm, particularly defensively. It’s more the defence where we’re getting fidgety early, we’re letting a few holes through,” said Foster. “Ireland aren’t a team that you can allow to get behind you. That is when they play an up-tempo game. We’ve done that and it’s hurt us. We’ve worked on it but, again, they got that early momentum.

“The first half we got too loose at times. In the second half we carried, we were more direct, some of our counter-attack stuff was working well. There were a couple of times post line breaks we couldn’t get our support quick enough on the man. Those moments hurt. We’ll dig into that.” Foster was appointed as New Zealand’s head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and was chosen for the job ahead of Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, who has won multiple Super Rugby title with the Christchurch-based franchise.