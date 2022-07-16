Johnny Sexton: This one is 'very, very special' 

Johnny Sexton hailed Ireland’s victory over New Zealand on Saturday and then spoke of his hope future teams would continue to experience a three-Test series against the All Blacks.

Ireland won the third Test 32-22 at Sky Stadium on Saturday to complete a come-from-behind series victory, the first by an overseas team in New Zealand for 28 years.

It made it five wins in their last eight meetings with the All Blacks since their very first victory in Chicago six years ago and a week on from a landmark maiden success on New Zealand soil in last Saturday’s second Test in Dunedin.

The Ireland captain, who turned 37 last Monday, was pivotal in both victories and has now beaten the All Blacks six times including the British & Irish Lions’ second Test in Wellington in 2017.

It is an achievement that adds another layer to an illustrious career that has brought a Grand Slam and World Rugby Player of the Year status in 2018 and shows no sign of slowing and little indication that there is a candidate ready to replace him, even into his late 30s.

Yet Sexton did not disagree during his post-match media conference that Saturday’s win and 2-1 series victory was Ireland's greatest achievement.

“It doesn't' get much better than this,” the veteran fly-half said. “By saying that, it's the biggest respect we can give New Zealand.

“The celebrations probably weren't the most humble but that shows how much it means to us. To come down here, we came here with the Lions and we thought it was great to get a (series) draw.

“The guys that felt we should have won were criticised, so to come down here and do it, is just very, very special. It's a special group, led by Faz of course. It's great to be a part of.”

Sexton added that winning the series in New Zealand was “right up there” but expressed his wish that such tours from north to south by European teams in their summer, and in the opposite direction by the Southern Hemisphere nations every November would gain a stay of execution.

A World Test Championship with each tier-one nation playing each other home and away over a two-year period as part of a new global calendar seems increasing likely to begin in 2024 following next year’s World Cup in France with many believing this summer is probably the last opportunity for Six Nations sides to play series in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina.

“Every time you play for Ireland is incredibly special and to do something that no team has ever done before, will we ever get a chance to play three Tests in New Zealand again, I’m not sure.

“If this world league idea that comes in we’ll be playing one Test all over the shop but I think the three-Test series is special and that’s proven by today’s game and the deciders that are going to come and we’ll watch tonight, every last game is down to a decider so yeah, it would be a shame to get rid of them.”