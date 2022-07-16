New Zealand media: Are All Blacks destined to wallow in their own deficiencies and befuddled thinking?

In the New Zealand Herald on Saturday, three writers mused pre-game on the potential fallout from a series loss at home to Ireland – and the ramifications for head coach Ian Foster.

Predicted Liam Napier: “Under huge threat, though that probably needs to be broadened out to include his coaching team. NZ Rugby is unlikely to make a move before the next two-test South African tour but in the scenario of one win from their past five tests, public pressure will be deafening.”

Added Christopher Reive: “Heavily scrutinised – the public and pundits would call for blood – but ultimately safe. It would come as a surprise if Foster was given the old heave-ho 14 months out from the World Cup. At this point, NZRU have made their choice; it's time to ride it out and let the chips fall where they may.”

Foster’s win percentage as All Black coach dropped to 66.7% (16 wins, 1 draw, 7 defeats) with the defeat in Wellington, the worst of any All Blacks coach in the professional era.

In his own post-match press briefing Foster steered clear of any talk on his future, instead insisting “New Zealanders have probably got to realise that this was a very good Irish team.” He said Andy Farrell and co. deserved their “time in the sun.”

However, media commentary on the 32-22 defeat was much more pointed. NZ Herald columnist Gregor Paul suggested: “This is not a great or even a particularly good All Blacks side. The question now for New Zealand Rugby's board is to determine whether that can change without instigating some kind of change.

“Is this side destined to wallow in its own deficiencies and befuddled thinking, or is there some way they can catapult themselves into a new, more compelling trajectory? Beyond doubt now is that the All Blacks are clearly in a rut. They can't string together 80-minute performances and they don't seem to be able to kick-start themselves into action until they are looking at something desperate on the scoreboard.

“The optimists, the sort who have a gambler's instinct, will find enough in the good periods to believe that a breakthrough is coming. That with a bit of luck and a bit of fine tuning, this All Blacks team will be roaring along soon enough and no one will remember these last six tests. The All Blacks are now a little like the Ancient Mariner in that they can see problems, problems everywhere nor a solution anywhere to be had.”

In the Wellington-based Dominion Post, Richard Knowler got straight to the heart of it: “As the sirens start wailing inside the corridors of NZ Rugby headquarters, there is one question that must be answered: What are the high priests of our national game going to do about All Blacks coach Ian Foster?” Again, the All Blacks started too slow, he said. “The opening scenes in this horror movie unfolded in familiar fashion as Ireland, as they had in the previous two tests, roared into the All Blacks' half like a military tank rumbling past mannequins.”

Awarding MVP to Peter O’Mahony, Knowler added: “O'Mahony was inspirational for the tourists. As he has been throughout the series. No wonder he was crying like a child after the game. It meant that much.”

His colleague Marc Hinton pondered: “Forget the second-half comeback. Forget the incomprehensible yellow-card decision from Wayne Barnes. The All Blacks are in a heap of trouble little more than a year out from the World Cup, and drastic change appears the only answer.

“It’s not just that the fear factor, or whatever it was they once held over their opponents, has gone. Truth be told it probably disappeared last November in the north.

“Their first 40 minutes on Saturday night, when they dug themselves a hole they simply couldn’t climb out of, was among the most woeful in recent memory.

What are the answers? Well a coaching change must now be considered, at the very least. Ian Foster’s hold on his job must be tenuous at best. It has been suggested to me a swap-out of some of the assistants could be the answer, but you have to think the man calling the shots must be in the firing line. This is just not working, and NZ Rugby’s board owe it to their people to dig deep on this.”

TALKING HEADS: Johnny Sexton and Coach Andy Farrell speak to media

In the match ratings, Paul Cully dropped the standard as low as a 2 for front rower Codie Taylor, summarising: “The All Blacks’ lineout fell apart. They lost four first-half throws and also turned over possession when they tried to get their maul working. Taylor also copped a big fend from James Lowe to make his night even worse.”

However, there was also been recognition of where Andy Farrell’s Ireland are at and where they have come from. In the Herald, Gregor Paul added: “It can't get lost that Ireland have been a major contributing factor to the problems suffered by the home side. New Zealanders can get on with the serious business of lamenting their own failings and wave their pitching forks at whomever they need to, but to not first acknowledge the brilliance of Ireland would be churlish and ungracious.

“It takes a brilliant team to win a test on these shores and one close to legendary to win a series and Ireland can rightfully take their place in history alongside some other magnificent visitors. One 20-minute patch at Eden Park aside where they spoonfed the All Blacks a steady diet of turnover opportunities, they have been the smart and the slicker.

“They have had all the good ideas, the tidier execution and the steadiness of nerve to believe in all that they do and for New Zealanders, this tour has at least given an opportunity to enjoy a high-quality rugby fix vicariously. Ireland have played with the speed, vision and daring that the All Blacks used to, and currently want to, but simply don't have all the nuts and pieces to get it right.

“They go home deserved winners – the dominant partners now in the relationship and hopefully some of what they brought will rub off on the All Blacks.”