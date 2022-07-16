Watch: Irish dressing room erupts in celebration on historic day in Wellington 

Well it wasn't going to be quiet in there, was it?
Ireland’s Johnny Sexton and James Lowe celebrate after the game. ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 13:58
Shane Donovan

Irish eyes are smiling, from the sheds in Wellington to the early morning pub-goers in Limerick, Dublin and across the country. 

After securing a historic series win in New Zealand, and jumping into top spot in the rugby world rankings, Andy Farrell's men had plenty of reason for celebration. 

Speaking post-match, Johnny Sexton said that there would be plenty of celebrating going on for the next couple of days. 

Those celebrations have started already, and the scenes in the Irish dressing room a short time ago were spine-tingling.

The Irish number on hand to witness the history were treated to an Olé before the squad disappeared down the tunnel at Sky Stadium.

The smiles tell it all. 

Johnny Sexton, Hugo Keenan and Josh van der Flier can't hide their happiness after the victory. 

The reaction from supporters back home in Ireland was, as you would imagine, one of pure satisfaction. 

Here are some of the best tweets in the aftermath of the series:

