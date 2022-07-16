Farrell: It’s the proudest I’ve been as part of a group, without a shadow of a doubt

Andy Farrell refused to take the credit for guiding Ireland to their historic first series win in New Zealand but admitted he had never been more proud to be a part of a squad than after their third Test victory on Saturday.

Ireland completed back-to-back wins over the All Blacks to rally from a series-opening defeat at Eden Park to win the best-of-three set 2-1, thanks to a 32-22 victory at Sky Stadium. Tries from Josh van der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw had given the tourists a 22-3 half-time lead but the home side came roaring back after the interval with three tries to make reduce Ireland’s lead to 25-22 with 20 minutes to go.

Farrell’s players showed the mettle under pressure he had been looking for from the outset of this tour to hold their nerve and get back on track with a further try from Rob Herring, converted by captain Johnny Sexton that saw Ireland home to their famous win, the first time an overseas team had clinched a series victory in New Zealand since France in 1994.

Since being promoted from defence coach to succeed Joe Schmidt the boss following the 2019 World Cup, Farrell has overcome a shaky start to his tenure as his work to develop Ireland into a more multi-dimensional attacking team took time to bed in. Yet the 2021 Six Nations victory over England was a sparkplug that ignited his revolutionary makeover.

A 29-20 win over the All Blacks in Dublin last November came during a nine-Test winning run ended only by an away defeat to France in the second round of this year’s championship. Ireland went on to claim second place and the Triple Crown before this summer tour to New Zealand.

The opening 42-19 defeat in Auckland was a hammer blow as the All Blacks avenged their Aviva Stadium loss eight months earlier but to come from behind to claim a series win on New Zealand turf is a crowning achievement in his first head-coaching role to date.

Asked post-match in Wellington where the victory sat with him, Farrell handed ownership of the success to his players.

“It’s difficult for me because it’s not mine, it’s theirs,” he said. “They’ve grabbed hold of it hugely. I talked yesterday about the leadership group, how they’ve grown and developed and we’ve coached this team together. That’s the truth.

“Some of the stuff that they’ve done out there today, we’ve done it together so I suppose when you look at it like that I suppose it’s the most proud that I’ve been as part of a group, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Farrell said words did not do justice to his team’s accomplishments on this tour, which also featured a victory over the Maori All Blacks in Wellington last Tuesday for his fringe squad members.

“Pleased? I don’t think that’s the word. I mean, what’s the biggest thing that you can say about a group of people? I don’t think there is a word.

“Because that’s the hardest thing to do in rugby by a country mile. We lost game one you know? We lost game one and our backs were against the wall. And apparently we was going to feel the full wrath of the All Blacks today and we said that was the challenge that we wanted.

“Our best 40 minutes of the campaign was in the first half and that says a lot about how they are as a team and where they’re going and the belief that they’ve got.

“This is the hardest thing you can do in rugby by a country mile especially when you take it down to the last game and we know from history that the All Blacks are going to come out firing.

“Just to be up so much by half-time. But the most pleasing thing for me was the composure we showed when they came back at us. Because they always do. And we never got ahead of ourselves when we was in front and we never panicked when they started to come back.

“We talk about this being the start of a World Cup year and it was never, ever mentioned about it being an end-of-season tour. You see the freshness of these lads. Have a think about it when you get a minute. Some of these lads haven’t played for eight weeks. Some of these lads are coming off the back of a loss in a quarter-final, semi-final, final.

“We had three days of camp before we left for these shores and it was back together like that.

