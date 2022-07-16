Player ratings: Tadhg Beirne stood tallest when it mattered most

Ireland:

15 Hugo Keenan – 8.5.

Apart from one fumbled garryowen and one missed tackle, didn’t put a foot or a hand wrong. Underpins his all-court game with an almost unshakeable composure which raises a rhetorical question: Is there a better full back in the game right now?

14 Mack Hansen – 7.

The All Blacks wasted no time trying to put the wind up him in a stadium where it blows like nowhere else. With the ball swirling above him a metre or so from the goal-line, the Connacht wing held his nerve and kept holding it apart from one late jump out of the defensive line.

13 Robbie Henshaw – 9.

Now everyone can appreciate what they’ve been saying about sport through the ages, that the genuine greats save their best for great occasions. His dazzling definition of the old adage lasted from start to finish, scything tackles and a try which plunged New Zealand into a state of national shock.

12 Bundee Aki – 8.

A storybook tour deserved the crowning glory of a part in the collective effort of doing something which no British or Irish team had done since the celebrated Lions of Gareth Edwards and Barry John in 1971. But for Richie Mo’unga’s last-ditch tackle, Connacht’s man for all seasons would have scored a late try.

11 James Lowe – 7.

Much improved on the previous week and the week before that. Used his booming left boot to win precious territory and his attacking nous to engineer the second try, his drawing of Jordie Barrett and timing of the pass sending Keenan over.

10 Johnny Sexton – 8.5

There is simply nobody like him on the world stage. While most players reach the age of 37 in retirement, the captain celebrated his by presiding over a win even more historic than the one seven days earlier. On a day when his Test points tally soared into four figures, another stat stood out: more tackles than any other back.

9 Jamison Gibson-Park – 7.

In a team with the technical ability to limit mistakes to the bare minimum, those that are made tend to stand out, like the scrum-half’s early grubber bouncing straight into his opposite number’s hands. Recovered rapidly to resume normal service.

1 Andrew Porter – 7.

Kiwis the world over howled in disbelief when their try-scoring loosehead tormentor saw yellow instead of the red which did for All Black tighthead Angus Ta’avao in Dunedin. The Leinster prop avoided the same fate because referee Wayne Barnes ruled that he was ‘absorbing the tackle.’

2 Dan Sheehan – 7.

The youngest member of the team at 23, he achieves something at the first attempt which has been beyond whole generations of Ireland players. The analysis can wait but he will be concerned about the missed tackle count against his name: five, including the one which allowed Akira Ioane to plough over for his try.

3 Tadhg Furlong – 7.5

Keeps delivering the perfect riposte to anyone who dares suggest that his form isn’t what it used to be: a win over the All Blacks. He’s done it so often that it’s easy to lose track. At the last count it’s six, more than any other player from this side of the Equator.

4 Tadhg Beirne – 10.

The tougher it got, the more he stood up to be counted: a rare feat from a rare player always to be found in the heat of the action turning All Black after All Black over. Impossible to over-estimate his uncanny ability to turn defence into attack whether it was at the break-down or picking off an All Black pass. Monumental.

5 James Ryan – 8.5

Sapped New Zealand morale by stealing an early line-out and kept on sapping it until the very end. Rarely failed to make the hard yards and had enough energy to spare for 16 tackles, only two fewer than his Munster partner.

6 Peter O’Mahony – 7.5

The old warrior finished up as he had never finished up before, on the touchline in tears. His emotional outburst said everything about the immensity of Ireland’s triumph, one for which he had given so much blood and sweat that it was only right and proper that he shed tears of joy as well.

7 Josh van der Flier – 8.

Flier by name, flier by nature. Got Ireland’s night of nights off to the perfect start, scoring a try before he had time to crank his breakdown recovery service into gear. Raised his tackle count for the three matches to a staggering 61, missing just one.

8 Caelan Doris – 8.

Took all of 40 seconds before he began scattering any All Black blocking his path. Kept on causing all manner of mayhem mixed with a whole range subtle skills. An outstanding series leaves no doubt that that the man from Mayo has everything required to be a huge hit at the World Cup in France next year.

Pick of the substitutes:

Rob Herring, somehow found a way past at least three opponents to score the second half try that restored Ireland’s command.

Substitutions:

Cian Healy, for van der Flier, 54-62 mins, for Porter, 70.

Rob Herring, for Sheehan, 62.

Jack Conan, for O’Mahony, 66.

Keith Earls, for Aki, 68 Finlay Bealhan, for Furlong, 70.

Conor Murray, for Gibson-Park, 71.

Kieran Treadwell, for Beirne, 76.

Joey Carbery, for Sexton, 76.