Sexton was speaking to the media after Ireland's history-making win over New Zealand
Overjoyed Johnny: 'I bet we had four million people at home up for breakfast'

LEADER OF MEN: Ireland’s Johnny Sexton acknowledges the fans after the game. ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 11:16
Shane Donovan

Johnny Sexton was overjoyed after Ireland secure their history-making test series victory over the All Blacks this morning. 

While there are a number of leaders across the team, Johnny is still the captain and the buck still stops with him. 

The captain stepped up once more, and he was elated to have conquered a challenge no team has in recent times, a series win in New Zealand.

"I bet you we had four million people at home up for breakfast and probably having a few pints as well," Sexton told Sky Sports.

"It's a very special day because we're playing against the best in the world. To come down here and do it is very, very special."

Sexton saved some praise for his head coach, Andy Farrell, who has taken over this Ireland side and brought them to an even higher level than his predecessor, Joe Schmidt had them at. 

"It's clear how belief there is. It starts with the main man with Faz (Andy Farrell). He's come in here. He's changed things.

"He was brave at the start. He stuck with some older lads and he got criticised. He brought in some younger lads.

"He's just done an amazing job and all credit to him really.

The veteran said the win has no major bearing on the World Cup, but that thoughts of France 2023 are being put to the back of the mind for the next 48 hours - at least!

"It means a lot now. I know in a year's time when the World Cup starts it won't mean anything as we learned before but we'll certainly really enjoy tonight and maybe a couple of more days.

"We've got to keep improving. That's what we have to learn from previous years."

Josh van der Flier was also on hand to give his take on the achievement. 

"It's an incredible feeling. We spoke at the start of the tour. It's a tour you want to be on. It doesn't get much harder.

"This was the goal coming out here. It looked ropey after the first week but I'm unbelievably proud of the group.

"It was great to finish off with a performance like that. It feels incredible."

