Talking points: All Blacks no longer invincible 

All Blacks no longer invincible

It won’t be just Ireland who will never fear the All Blacks ever again. Nobody else will be in awe of them. That’s something New Zealand will have to deal with. But global rugby has changed and it is Andy Farrell’s Ireland who have shifted the axis.

Most teams are capable of a one-off result, but to back it up and repeat it is the stuff of greatness. On the three previous occasions when Ireland beat New Zealand, the All Blacks came back and beat them by an average of over 22 points on each occasion.

Not this time though. All week we heard about the hurt and anger and momentum being generated by the All Blacks. Former skipper Sean Fitzpatrick said the All Blacks had ‘five million shareholders’, who expected a response. They have always got a dividend and they expected it again at the Cake Tin.

Full marks then to Ireland for not allowing them to get a foothold. Everything you could want from a team came in floods. The superb defence, the quality of the tries, the manner in which they dealt with the New Zealand comeback after the break, the superb discipline and the complete absence of stupid mistakes. As near to the complete performance as you could wish from a team.

Only two teams have been victorious on a three-test tour of New Zealand. South Africa did it in 1937, Australia in 1986 and now Ireland in 2022.

Arise Knocknagoshel and take your place among the nations …!

Time to savour

We won’t see this Irish side in action again for four months. The players will head away on a badly needed break and will link up with their provinces in due course.

They will be back in action against the world champions in November when they host South Africa at the Aviva Stadium, followed by games against Fiji and Australia. After that there will be just nine months to go to their opening game of the World Cup in France when they take on Romania in Bordeaux.

Ireland, notwithstanding what happens in November or in the spring when they will have France and England in Dublin, will now head into that World Cup on a completely different footing.

They have failed to deliver before when they went to World Cups with expectation. When the dust settles on this euphoric tour, they will realise that the depth-chart will still need to be bolstered.

Yes, several players got exposure and delivered in the games against the Maori, but without wishing to dampen things, it will be noted nobody made a compelling case to make the jump to the test 15. No Mack Hansen emerged from this tour.

The debate will continue about the back-up at No.10, scrum-half and front row, but there is a full season for a lot to happen.

For now, this is a time to savour.

Schmidt’s dilemma

When Joe Schmidt handed the Irish reins to Andy Farrell after the World Cup in 2019, he hardly envisaged that he would find himself back in his own country trying to handle a full-blown crisis created by Ireland.

But there’s no getting away from the dilemma which New Zealand now faces. Schmidt is due to come on board after this tour as part of Ian Foster’s management team and play his part in getting them ready to face South Africa, Argentina and Australia in the Rugby Championship and on into the World Cup.

New Zealand have never sacked a head coach but Foster’s future has to be on the line. Perhaps they might take Tipperary’s example this week of ‘relieving him of his duties’ but surely if that happens then it will be Scott Robertson who will be drafted in? And surely he will want his own coaching team?

What then for Schmidt? The Kiwi brought Ireland to unprecedented levels but his successor has now surpassed him.

It’s a funny old world.

Brothers in arms

The injury to Scott Barrett meant that Akira Ioane came into the New Zealand side, joining his brother Rieko in the starting side. The other two Barrett brothers, Jordie and Beauden, started as well. Nepo Laulala, brother of the former Munster centre Casey, started at tighthead.

It brought to mind how few brothers have featured for Ireland in the modern era. The Wallaces, Easterbys, Bests, Kearneys and more recently the Scannells have been capped, but it remains something of a rarity, even though players tend to come from ‘rugby households’.

Maybe it just shows how hard it is to get to the top.

Good law change

We have now had a full season of the 50:22 law and it has been very effective. It has forced teams to keep players back, thereby fulfilling its main objective of creating more space on the field.

But it is also very difficult to achieve a 50:22 — a kick from inside your own half bouncing into touch inside the 22, thereby giving the attacking team the lineout — and the low number of them accomplished throughout the season is testimony to that. The manner in which teams celebrate when one of their kickers manage it is testimony to the difficulty. It’s a law change that has added a lot to rugby.

Now, if only high tackles could be sorted out with some consistency ….