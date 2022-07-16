Peter O'Mahony: Kids at home will be dreaming of moments like this 

Ireland have made history by winning a test series against the All Blacks in New Zealand for the very first time.

A performance full of grit, work-rate, energy and ferocity laid down the gauntlet to an All Blacks side still reeling from last weekend.

An emotional Peter O'Mahony, speaking post-match, typified the feeling within the Irish camp, noting that they have not only made history, but given youngsters at home in Ireland something to aspire to.

"To win here, to get a series win, you know it probably wasn't something you'd have thought about as a youngfella.

"Now, there'll be youngfellas at home will be dreaming of playing for Ireland and winning over here. It'll have been done before, it won't the task that it was.

"It'll never be taken away from this group, that we're the first ones to do it, not only win once, but win a series here."

O'Mahony delved into the power of belief within the Irish camp throughout the test series.

"We always believe, we always believe we can win, we know the work we put in, we're an honest group of people, and an incredible group of people at that."

He continued: "We're very lucky to have incredible backing from our families at home who weren't here, our friends, coaches.

"These days are made by groups of people and the people you have in the background, not just those that are here, the ones at home as well, and it means a huge amount."

"For the kids at home, you know, it's a new path made for them."