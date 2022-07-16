Peter O'Mahony: Kids at home will be dreaming of moments like this 

An emotional O' Mahony was speaking to the media after Ireland's historic win in New Zealand. 
Peter O'Mahony: Kids at home will be dreaming of moments like this 

WARRIOR: Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony with Codie Taylor of New Zealand. ©INPHO/Photosport/Elias Rodriguez

Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 10:42
Shane Donovan

Ireland have made history by winning a test series against the All Blacks in New Zealand for the very first time. 

A performance full of grit, work-rate, energy and ferocity laid down the gauntlet to an All Blacks side still reeling from last weekend. 

An emotional Peter O'Mahony, speaking post-match, typified the feeling within the Irish camp, noting that they have not only made history, but given youngsters at home in Ireland something to aspire to. 

"To win here, to get a series win, you know it probably wasn't something you'd have thought about as a youngfella.

"Now, there'll be youngfellas at home will be dreaming of playing for Ireland and winning over here. It'll have been done before, it won't the task that it was. 

"It'll never be taken away from this group, that we're the first ones to do it, not only win once, but win a series here."

O'Mahony delved into the power of belief within the Irish camp throughout the test series.

"We always believe, we always believe we can win, we know the work we put in, we're an honest group of people, and an incredible group of people at that."

He continued: "We're very lucky to have incredible backing from our families at home who weren't here, our friends, coaches. 

"These days are made by groups of people and the people you have in the background, not just those that are here, the ones at home as well, and it means a huge amount."

"For the kids at home, you know, it's a new path made for them."

More in this section

Ireland win titanic third test to secure historic series victory against All Blacks  Ireland win titanic third test to secure historic series victory against All Blacks 
Scotland Captain's Run - Murrayfield - Friday February 4th Zander Fagerson still determined to improve ahead of 50th cap for Scotland
Johnny Sexton File Photo Johnny Sexton wants best display of season to seal historic win over All Blacks
Johnny Sexton celebrates at the end of the game 16/7/2022

Talking points: All Blacks no longer invincible 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up