Wales captain Dan Biggar fit to start South Africa decider after shoulder injury

Dan Biggar has been declared to start the third Test against South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA_

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 11:55
Andrew Baldock

Wales captain Dan Biggar has recovered from a shoulder injury and will start Saturday’s Test series decider against South Africa in Cape Town.

Biggar went off early in the second half of Wales’ 13-12 second Test victory last weekend and was replaced by Gareth Anscombe, but he retains his starting place.

In a second boost for Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, prop Dillon Lewis has shaken off an elbow injury and also features.

One change from the Bloemfontein success sees wing Josh Adams replace Alex Cuthbert, who has has flown home due to a shoulder problem.

Biggar, Lewis and Cuthbert were all hurt during the game in Bloemfontein as Wales claimed a first victory over the Springboks on South African soil.

But Pivac has been able to select the team that started the first Test 12 days ago when Wales were beaten 32-29 by a late Damian Willemse penalty in Pretoria.

Elsewhere, centre George North will become the most capped back in Wales men’s international rugby history, making his 105th appearance and moving above Stephen Jones.

