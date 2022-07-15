Lessons learned in Paris have prepared Ireland for their moment, insists Sexton 

Stade de France, February 13, 2022.

Johnny Sexton had been there plenty of times before and celebrated one of his finest moments in an Ireland jersey, 2018’s Le Drop, on that turf in Saint Denis.

Yet in this year’s Six Nations, with the captain an injured bystander, his country’s 30-24 defeat to the eventual Grand Slam champions provided a salutary lesson that he hopes will stand his side in good stead tomorrow at Sky Stadium.

The Ireland captain will lead the tourists out for the third Test against New Zealand with a momentous series victory over the All Blacks within tantalising reach. That there will be a backlash from the home side following last Saturday's chastening, series-levelling second-Test defeat in Dunedin is guaranteed, as is the expectation of a heightened intensity from the All Blacks supporters who have helped make this series a complete sell-out.

Experience suggests, however, that the atmosphere generated in Wellington will not hold a candle to the white heat produced by 80,000 French fans last February when Ireland found themselves trailing to a converted try while La Marseillaise was still ringing in their ears.

“We have learned some good lessons over the last 18 months, especially in tough away venues – Paris, Eden Park in Test one,” Sexton, who turned 37 last Monday, said yesterday, “ and I think we put it all together… We didn’t put it all together last week. There’s still plenty that we need to work on but much improved away from home on this tour.”

Asked to expand on what lessons had been learned on the road, the captain said: “Just dealing with the atmosphere, dealing with the pressure, dealing with the occasions.

“When we went to Paris, we never spoke about the enormity of the occasion for them. It was their first game in a crowded stadium for a couple of years. We sort of didn't acknowledge that.

“You turn up and the stadium is obviously full of French people, flags, everyone was going 'Oh my god, we haven't played in this before.'

“It took the lads by surprise early in the game, how poorly we started, again you talk about the start of games and we have improved on that.

“So, lots of little things like that. And I suppose how much better you need to be away from home because sometimes the 50/50 decisions don't always go your way and the bounce of a ball doesn't go your way, so it's about embracing the atmosphere and thriving in it.” Sexton said he didn’t believe players who claimed a big match like a World Cup final or Grand Slam decider was just another game.

“They say it’s just another game but it’s not. No one feels like it’s just another game. You’ve got to acknowledge it and talk about it and make sure that you get all those things out on the table so that by kick-off time you have nothing bottled up.

“It doesn’t come along too often. It’s a very special week and you’ve got to embrace it, especially when you get to my age and you know that there are not too many left. This is the last tour and you want to make the most of it.

“All the boys are the same. They know that most of them will never be back in New Zealand and we want to do something special but at the same time we know how difficult it’s going to be. They are a top quality side. They didn’t play their best last week and I’m sure they will have plans for their performance to improve and we need to find the same.”