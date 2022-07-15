Andy Farrell: 'This is the game that we all want, it’s the chance of a lifetime'

If there was anyone in the Ireland camp unaware of the golden opportunity awaiting them at Sky Stadium tomorrow, Andy Farrell brought them rapidly up to speed after training yesterday in Porirua.

Sitting in the clubhouse at Norths RFC, the Northern United Rugby Football Club that has produced All Blacks greats from Hika Reid and Christian Cullen through to TJ Perenara by way of the late Jerry Collins, for whom their grounds are now named, Farrell underlined just how significant winning a Test series in New Zealand would be for his players and for Irish rugby.

Claiming a first Test victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil last week in Dunedin has already marked this team out as one of the greatest their nation has produced. It also levelled a Test series on a tour many predicted Farrell’s men would lose all five games. Back to back wins as the tourists followed their second Test success with a win over the Maori All Blacks in Wellington on Tuesday have put a very different complexion on this adventure and now more history is within reach, a chance to emulate just three visiting international sides, the 1937 South Africans, 1971 British & Irish Lions and France in 1994.

“We are making sure that everyone realises this is it,” Farrell said yesterday. “This is the game that we all want, it’s the chance of a lifetime, a massive occasion that we want to be able to deal with, so therefore I don’t think we can lose to see where we’re at.

“It doesn’t get any tougher than this, New Zealand at their best after a defeat. It’s where we want to be, the series on the line. It’s exactly where we want to be.” Throughout this tour Farrell has not been shy to repeat his desire to put his players and staff under the utmost pressure. That has come in many iterations, be it in terms of the quality of opposition – “this is five test matches for us” he said earlier this week – or in preparing for and playing in games four days apart during weeks one and three.

Farrell wanted to find out what the individuals in this tour party were made of and from this, the toughest of tour destinations in world rugby, he has not learned an awful lot about them but has raised expectations about what potential is still left to be realised.

That potential, he said, was “huge” and added: “That’s why win or lose we’ll learn and use this tour and grow.

“Just the conversations that we’re having now, at the end of a tour, with lads that don’t get to play on Saturday is priceless for us going forward, you know, and the lads who play on Saturday, they’ll have a think about this tour and what they’ve learned over a few beers on holiday, I’m sure. But they’ll come back bigger and stronger next year because of this experience.” That, to these ears at least gave a sense that Ireland will be playing with house money against the All Blacks tomorrow.

“Yeah, you could think like that,” Farrell responded, “but believe me, when you get over that line it’s another test match and it’s right in front of your face and it’s every moment that’s coming at you that you need to deal with in a different way.

“Those moments in big games tend to be moments of minutes at a time. In big, big games like this they’re probably every second counts and I think we’re getting better at realising that and the attention that’s needed to stay pretty neutral and calm. Not getting too emotional in the heat of the battle is super important to be able to deal with what’s in front of you.” Farrell and Ireland now have the benefit of understanding what exactly will be in front of them in the form of an All Blacks side hell bent on avenging their defeat last week. They have the luxury of having gone down this road before, three times since that first ever Test win in Chicago almost six years ago.

Vengeance 2016 style came in the form of brutal retribution at Aviva Stadium. The first Irish home victory over New Zealand in November 2018 was met with a clinical dismantling 11 months later in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final while last November’s 29-20 Dublin success was answered with ruthless efficiency at Eden Park a fortnight ago when Ian Foster’s side mercilessly punished Irish errors and poor decision making to run out comprehensive 42-19 victors.

Which adds another layer to Ireland’s mission in New Zealand’s capital city tomorrow. What can they have learned from those backlash performances to prevent it happening a fourth time? It will come as no surprise to Farrell watchers that the head coach is embracing the opportunity.

“We’ve had plenty of them and let’s put it right. The more that we can play against the best team in the world the better that we get and we’ve had plenty. Again, the more that we can keep doing it in the future the better it’s going to be for us.

“But I suppose there is another level, it’s playing them when their backs are against the wall and they come out fighting. What we’ve seen in the past is that there’s a determination amongst them, certainly from the start there’s a real tightness and want to get stuck in as far as tight play, forward play.

“Set-pieces is obviously huge but at the same time the fundamentals still stay the same. They want to play off quick ball like everyone else does and they’re the best at playing off quick ball and playing into space, and their skill level is fantastic to watch, isn’t it, when they get front foot ball.

“So we’re expecting all that plus more at the weekend.” If Ireland emerge from this, and they are eminently capable of doing so, with a victory it would provide a huge kickstart to Farrell’s preparations for the France 2023 campaign which kicks off in 14 months against pool qualifiers Romania in Bordeaux on September 9. Yet the Ireland boss has also focused minds on the glorious possibilities of the here and now.

“We said right at the start that this (tour) is the start of our World Cup year. You can class it as a quarter-final that may happen against New Zealand if we’re good enough to get through to those stages, or a semi-final or a final but I don’t think it’s any of them really at this stage.

“I think it’s out there in its own right, isn’t it? It’s like gold dust, isn’t it, coming up against a deciding game in New Zealand with a sniff at trying to win a series. I suppose the biggest thing we can say about that is it probably would never get done again by an Irish side for what we know is probably going to happen in the future.

“So if that’s not big enough in its own right I don’t know what is.”

NEW ZEALAND: J Barrett (Hurricanes), W Jordan (Crusaders), R Ioane (Blues), D Havili (Crusaders), S Reece (Crusaders); B Barrett (Blues), A Smith (Highlanders); G Bowers (Crusaders), C Taylor (Crusaders), N Laulala (Blues); B Retallick (Chiefs), S Whitelock (Crusaders); S Barrett (Crusaders), S Cane (Chiefs) – captain, A Savea (Hurricanes) Replacements: D Coles (Hurricanes), A Ross (Chiefs), O Tu’ungafasi (Blues), A Ioane (Blues), D Papalii (Blues), F Fakatava (Highlanders), R Mo’unga (Crusaders), R Tuivasa-Sheck (Blues).

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), K Earls (Munster).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).