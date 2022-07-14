Danny Care returns to England starting line-up for Sydney decider

Care has been restored to England’s starting line-up at the expense of Jack van Poortvliet
Danny Care returns to England starting line-up for Sydney decider
Danny Care returns for England (Adam Davy/PA)
Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 08:06
Duncan Bech

Danny Care has been restored to England’s starting line-up at the expense of Jack van Poortvliet for Saturday’s decisive third Test against Australia.

Care started the series opener in Perth a fortnight ago but swapped roles with van Poortvliet for the 25-17 victory in Brisbane that set up the clash at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Making his full debut at Suncorp Stadium, van Poortvliet was outstanding and his demotion to providing scrum-half cover from the bench is a surprise.

Eddie Jones has made two further changes for England’s final game of the season, both enforced by injuries sustained in the second Test.

Ollie Chessum comes in for Maro Itoje in the second row to make his first Test start and Lewis Ludlam replaces Sam Underhill at openside flanker. Both Itoje and Underhill suffered series-ending concussions in Brisbane.

Jack Willis has recovered from a rib injury to be included amongst the replacements and Nick Isiekwe makes his first appearance of the tour on the bench.

More in this section

Australia England Rugby Psychologist sessions helped propel Billy Vunipola back into England fold
Ireland’s Josh van der Flier James Ryan Tadhg Beirne and Tadhg Furlong 9/7/2022 Brian O'Driscoll: All Blacks series win would trump World Cup semi-final
Ireland’s Nick Timoney 12/7/2022 Nick Timoney: It's good to be a part of history
EnglandPlace: UK
<p>Head coach Andy Farrell made just one enforced change from the second Test when he revealed his selection on Thursday morning, replacing the concussed Garry Ringrose with Bundee Aki, who moves off the bench to inside centre with Robbie Henshaw switching from 12 to 13 to cover the outside centre vacancy.</p>

Bundee Aki replaces Garry Ringrose for decisive Test against All Blacks

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up