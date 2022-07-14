Bundee Aki replaces Garry Ringrose for decisive Test against All Blacks

Andy Farrell believes he has picked a team that can bring chaos to the All Blacks gameplan when Ireland chase a historic series victory in New Zealand in Saturday’s third Test.

Ireland have already made history for themselves with last Saturday’s 23-12 series-levelling second Test win in Dunedin their first on New Zealand soil. Now they have the series in their sights with former captain Brian O’Driscoll suggesting success at Sky Stadium would be greater than Ireland reaching a first ever World Cup semi-final.

Head coach Farrell made just one enforced change from the second Test when he revealed his selection on Thursday morning, replacing the concussed Garry Ringrose with Bundee Aki, who moves off the bench to inside centre with Robbie Henshaw switching from 12 to 13 to cover the outside centre vacancy.

Johnny Sexton will captain the side from fly-half having overcome the knee problem that forced his exit in the 74th minute at Forsyth Barr Stadium while Peter O’Mahony retains his place at blindside flanker having completed his return to play protocols following a failed Head Injury Assessment in Dunedin.

The other change to Ireland’s matchday 23 comes among the replacements with Aki’s place on the bench as outside-back cover given to Keith Earls, who is in line for 98th Test cap should he be required.

The Ireland boss said he wanted his team to sow some doubt into New Zealand minds in Wellington.

“We will see if much improvement is needed because we are in control as well as them,” Farrell said on Thursday.

“They have got a plan but it is up to us to make sure that we bring a bit of chaos to that plan. We have to make sure we put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks minds as the game goes along. First and foremost we need to get our intentions and our accuracy over the line.

“It really does not get any better for us. We have all talked about playing against the All Blacks when our backs are against the wall or when they have come off a loss and we know what the history has said about all that.

“That is exactly where we want to be. We know they will be hurting. We know they have (previously) bounced back unbelievably strong. We have played them enough times to realise what is coming but to have them in the last game of the season when we expect them to be fired up, wanting to prove a point to us and to themselves, it couldn’t be any better for us. To be able to deal with those type of situations is exactly where we want to be.”

With a team featuring 13 players who will have started all three Tests, losing the series opener 42-17 at Eden Park in Auckland before bouncing back to victory in Dunedin, Farrell, who speaking after training at Jerry Collins Stadium in Porirua, north of Wellington, said he hoped performance levels would peak in the final game of Ireland’s season on Saturday.

“Selection has been difficult enough because people are always challenging within the group so that is always good but at the same time challenging in the right manner. The meeting this morning was all about us making sure we were all on the same page, pushing in the right direction together, because there are nearly 70 of us on tour, and if we have everyone pushing in the right direction that will represent a hell of a force for us.

“Everyone was right on point during that training session which is good news.”

Farrell’s opposite number Ian Foster has made four changes and two positional switches to the side that started in Dunedin and which came in for heavy criticism in the New Zealand media following an ill-disciplined performance in the second Test.

The All Blacks lost replacement prop Angus Ta’avo to a red card in a first half that also saw left wing Leicester Fainga’anuku and tighthead Ofa Tu’ungafasi sin-binned. Ta’avo was handed a three-week ban by an independent disciplinary panel in midweek and neither Fainga’anuku nor Tu’ungafasi have kept their places in the starting line-up.

Will Jordan, a late try scorer off the bench last weekend, starts on the right wing this weekend with fellow wing Sevu Reece switching to the left while experienced tighthead prop Nepo Laulala comes into the front row as Tu’ungafasi drops to the replacements. There is a return for second-row stalwart Sam Whitelock having missed last week’s second Test with a concussion as fellow lock Scott Barrett reverts to the blindside flanker role he occupied at Eden Park, with Dalton Papalii making way and moving onto the bench.

The other change comes at inside centre where Quinn Tupaea loses out to David Havili in a midfield partnership with Rieko Ioane, who is set to earn his 50th Test cap.

Jordan’s place on the bench as number 23 is handed to potential debutant Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

“It’s tough having a loss but the tough weeks are often the most exciting,” Foster said. “A series decider against a high-quality side is a great occasion for our growth as a team.”

NEW ZEALAND: J Barrett (Hurricanes), W Jordan (Crusaders), R Ioane (Blues), D Havili (Crusaders), S Reece (Crusaders); B Barrett (Blues), A Smith (Highlanders); G Bowers (Crusaders), C Taylor (Crusaders), N Laulala (Blues); B Retallick (Chiefs), S Whitelock (Crusaders); S Barrett (Crusaders), S Cane (Chiefs) – captain, A Savea (Hurricanes)

Replacements: D Coles (Hurricanes), A Ross (Chiefs), O Tu’ungafasi (Blues), A Ioane (Blues), D Paplii (Blues), F Fakatava (Highlanders), R Mo’unga (Crusaders), R Tuivasa-Sheck (Blues).

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), K Earls (Munster).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).