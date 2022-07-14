Bundee Aki set to be the only change to Ireland side for third Test

Bundee Aki’s promotion from replacement to starting centre looked likely to be the only change to Ireland’s line-up for Saturday’s series-deciding third Test against New Zealand as Andy Farrell prepared to reveal his selection overnight.

The Ireland boss was going to wait until after Thursday’s training session at Jerry Collins Park in the Wellington suburb of Porirua to finalise his matchday 23 to face the All Blacks with the make-up of his bench the only positions to be decided.

Many of the replacements selected for last Saturday’s historic series-levelling second Test victory in Dunedin were asked to back up with bench duty four days later when an Ireland XV captained by Keith Earls defeated the Maori All Blacks 32-24 at Sky Stadium on Tuesday.

Though hooker Rob Herring, back-rower Jack Conan, scrum-half Conor Murray and wing Mack Hansen, who started in Dunedin, were not required in Ireland’s first defeat of the Maori at the fourth attempt, the head coach wanted to be satisfied that all those in consideration for this Saturday presented fit and well in Thursday’s training session.

Joey Carbery spent only 10 minutes of the game covering at full-back as Michael Lowry was removed for a Head Injury Assessment which he passed, and the fly-half should be okay to take his place on the Test bench. Tighthead prop Finlay Bealham was withdrawn from the replacements as a precaution following a knock to his calf but is also expected to pass fit to provide cover for Tadhg Furlong.

Aki will likely come in at inside centre with Robbie Henshaw shifting from 12 to 13 to replace Garry Ringrose, who was concussed in the head on head collision that saw All Blacks replacement prop Angus Ta’avo red carded by Jaco Peyper in the first half last Saturday.

That will create vacancy for the number 23 jersey as outside back cover with a number of candidates emerging from Tuesday’s victory. Earls, who scored the opening try of the series at Eden Park on July 2, made way for Hansen in the second Test but led an inexperienced side to the win that avenged the defeat to the Maori in the tour-opening game on June 29.

Jordan Larmour scored two of Ireland’s four tries, his first an assist from a sharp-thinking Earls off a quickly-taken lineout but the Leinster wing was also yellow-carded with a tackle off the ball that cost his side a 45th-minute penalty try. The versatile Ciaran Frawley, who can play at 10, 12 and 15, also staked his claim to inclusion with an impressive performance at fly-half on Tuesday.

Yet Farrell has the luxury of a reasonably settled starting XV now that flanker Peter O’Mahony has been cleared to play having passed his return to play Head Injury Assessment protocols.

IRELAND (possible v New Zealand, 3rd Test): H Keenan; M Hansen, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton – captain, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris.