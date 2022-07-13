Maori All Blacks fighting for their space in congested calendar

The sound of the Maori All Blacks performing their haka, Te Timitanga, in their hotel overlooking New Zealand’s capital in the early hours of Wednesday morning was a timely reminder of how important this team is to the people who represent it.

They may have been behind closed doors but the stamping of feet and the volume of their chanting echoing through the hotel corridors offered a vivid imagining of what it must have been like a few hours earlier for the Ireland players facing it before kick-off at Sky Stadium.

That Keith Earls and his team-mates emerged 32-24 winners 13 days after Ireland had slipped to a 32-17 defeat in Hamilton in the opening game of this New Zealand tour was a tribute to the cohesion this midweek team had developed in the meantime but it was no reflection of a slip in standards from the home side in game shared four tries apiece.

“This is not a Tier Two, Tier Three type of game for us,” the Irish head coach Andy Farrell said. “We put out a newish team that is learning together because we are trying to grow the squad; we said all along that this is five Test matches for us and there is no doubt about that. The lads don’t get a Test cap but it is a Test match as far as we are concerned.”

The feeling is mutual but whereas the Irish have a full programme of Tests this autumn beyond Saturday’s final test against New Zealand, this is likely to be the final game of 2022 for the Maori All Blacks and that is a shame.

Any team that plays the style of rugby encapsulated by their head coach Clayton McMillan when he said: “When you put this jersey on there’s a bit of an expectation that you’ll let the ball sing” deserves to be seen more often than twice a year, even the rain flurries and wind on Tuesday mitigated against the running rugby so cherished in New Zealand.

McMillan entreated New Zealand Rugby and World Rugby to provide more fixtures against Tier One opposition and his appeal to his home union carried plenty of logic in terms of offering a player pathway towards Test rugby with Ian Foster’s All Blacks.

Asked if two games was enough for the Maori All Blacks, McMillan, also the Chiefs head coach under director of rugby Warren Gatland, paused for a while before replying.

“It’s a good question,” he said. “This is a great time for us to be playing. We’ve got a lot of guys that have come off the back of Super Rugby so they’re battle-hardened and ready.

"For guys like Brad (Weber) that missed out on All Blacks selection this is like an immediate opportunity for them to get back out onto the field and flush the disappointment and show everybody that they’re good rugby players and still have a lot to offer.

"And when there are opportunities to get back with the All Blacks we can show we have helped push people through.

“We saw off the back of the last game Tyrel Lomax got recalled, Josh Dixon was in there as well as a replacement, so that means we’re doing our job. We’re putting our guys in the shop window and forcing Fozzie and his selectors to look closely at our guys when they need players to go up.”

He added: “We’re continually fighting for our space in a congested international window.

“The opportunity to play Tier One nations doesn’t come around very often so we saw this as a great opportunity to showcase Maori rugby and two wins would have probably applied a bit of pressure on the people that make decisions to keep finding us more games like this.

“Hopefully they’ve seen enough out of a young but talented squad to keep getting us Tier One nation opposition.

“That’s above my pay station but we just need to play our part. If we had got demo’d (demolished) over two games it would be easy to say ‘oh well, your level is over there’ and I think we’ve showcased over two games that we can compete against the best teams.

“I don’t really buy into the rhetoric that we played a team that was full of young guys. They’ve got a green jersey and they’re called Ireland. They bought (into) the Maori with expectations that they wanted to grow their squad and we were the same, 10 debutants, most of them under the age of about 21 so this team will get better.”