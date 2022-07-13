Treadwell itching for spot in test side: 'I’d bite your arm off for it'

For Andy Farrell, a success story on this tour of New Zealand is not necessarily the highest achiever but a player who has progressed the fastest and furthest in this short timeframe.

Kieran Treadwell certainly fits the bill in the latter category. The lock, who usually plays second fiddle at Ulster to regular second-row starters Iain Henderson and Alan O’Connor, has come of age as an international-standard forward thanks to impressive showings in all four of Ireland’s matches to date.

With two starts against the Maori All Blacks and two off the bench in the Test matches against New Zealand, taking his cap tally to seven, the 26-year-old has barely put a foot wrong and looks likely to round out his tour with a fifth appearance on the bench in the Test-series decider at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

Head coach Farrell has been impressed with Treadwell’s contribution and positive attitude thus far.

“There’s a few lads that put their hand up, day in day out, to not just train every day but have no problem at all backing up,” Farrell said when asked about Tuesday’s lineout leader.

“He looks like a spring chicken doesn’t he? His energy’s fantastic, he’s calling the lineout, which is something that he’s not completely used to but he’s finding a way within the system to be himself, which is fantastic.

“It means that he’s getting to grips with the group and what it takes to be an international forward.” Treadwell himself is having a ball on tour.

“I’m enjoying the opportunities I’m getting. Yeah, I’m just really enjoying my rugby and that’s something that I’ve changed as I’ve got older now. I’m trying to go out there and just really enjoying, whether I’m playing for Ulster or Ireland. I’m just enjoying the process rather than the outcome.”

As for a fifth appearance on tour in the final Test, he pulls no punches.

“I’d bite your arm off for it really but as I’ve said whatever happens we’re a tight group and if my role is to prepare the team then that’s my role and I’m going to do that to the best of my ability.”