Farrell: Regardless of third test, All Black series has been a resounding success

Whatever happens in this Saturday’s third, final and series-deciding Test between New Zealand and Ireland, Andy Farrell will be able to look back on the 2022 summer tour as a resounding success.

That may not be a view shared by the Irish management in public but even if Farrell’s men suffer a ruthless All Blacks backlash this weekend at Wellington’s Sky Stadium the back-to-back victories in the space of four days have provided a remarkable boost for Irish rugby that a series defeat could only slightly tarnish.

Ireland arrived in New Zealand three weeks ago with odds of 7/2 on them losing all five games here and after defeats to both the Maori All Blacks in match one followed by the first Test loss to the All Blacks that looked pretty generous.

Yet the turnaround in fortunes has been memorable as Johnny Sexton led the national side to a historic first win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil in Dunedin last Saturday and Keith Earls helped guide the second string to their series-equalling victory over the Maori yesterday, Ireland’s first win over that side in four attempts spread across 134 years.

Going one step further and winning a Test series in New Zealand would seriously elevate this Ireland side into the pantheon of great sides, matching the achievements of just three touring teams, the 1937 South Africans, the 1971 British & Irish Lions and France in 1994.

You would not discount the possibility given the assured way they dispatched an ill-disciplined and at times rudderless All Blacks side at Forsyth Barr Stadium but there is already enough credit in the bank for Farrell and his squad to be satisfied with their efforts thus far.

The two pieces of history-making aside, could not have asked for more from his players in terms of meeting the challenges he threw at them at the start of this tour.

With a little more than a year until World Cup 2023 kicks off in France, the head coach had wanted to learn how his players and staff responded under the pressure he had placed on their shoulders with five high-intensity games in 18 days, and the necessary doubling up from match to match that would be required of many of them. If Farrell could unearth four or five gems from his extended squad in the process then the Ireland boss would be able to treat this tour as a success and yesterday he emphatically did.

“Massively,” the head coach said. “Obviously everyone is always going to question because it’s never been done before, how are you going to get this right in as far as numbers and personnel etc but we feel the balance has been pretty good in the sense that, if you brought a squad of 50 over to cover all bases then the lads don’t get the exposure that they need day in and day out as far as training is concerned.

“So we feel that it’s just been about right and a little bit of luck along the way is always nice but we have a day off together tomorrow and we all train Thursday, Friday so we go to the end of a tour in a healthy enough state, all pushing for places for selection for Thursday.”

Fly-half Ciaran Frawley may well be one of those unearthed diamonds. A fourth-choice 10 at his native Leinster behind Sexton, Ross Byrne and Harry Byrne, the Skerries man had to be content with playing most of his rugby at provincial level as an inside centre.

In Wellington yesterday Frawley made a considerable leap forward from his showing in the first Maori game that could carry him onto the third Test bench and a place among the replacements this Saturday.

“Is that his third game at 10 this year? It says it all doesn’t it?” Farrell said of Frawley. “It says it all and I get it, there’s three 10s there at Leinster so that’s why but he’s got a little bit of something different as a 10 for us.

“He’s built like a 12 but he’s got a brain like a 10 and you don’t know until you’ve been in the seat and he certainly was in the hotseat as far as game control etc was tonight.

“It’s been a great development for him on this tour.”