Angus Ta’avao suspended for three weeks after red card against Ireland

New Zealand prop Angus Ta’avao has been suspended for three weeks following his red card against Ireland in last Saturday's second Test
Angus Ta’avao suspended for three weeks after red card against Ireland

RED MIST: New Zealand's Angus Ta'avao down injured before being sent off. Pic: ©INPHO/Photosport/Blake Armstrong

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 13:54
TJ Galvin

New Zealand prop Angus Ta’avao has been suspended for three weeks following his red card against Ireland in last Saturday's second Test.

The prop was dismissed for a high tackle on Ireland centre Garry Ringrose in the first half of Ireland's historic first victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand.

The hit forced Ringrose out of the game and he has been ruled out of Saturday's decisive third Test against the All-Blacks.

Ta’avao attended an independent disciplinary hearing where he admitted that he committed an act of foul play but maintained that a red card was not warranted due to the presence of mitigating factors.

An independent panel chaired by Wang Shao-Ing (Singapore), joined by former player Leon Lloyd (England) and former coach Frank Hadden (Scotland), heard the case and considered all the available evidence, including hearing from the player and his legal representative.

Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee upheld the red card under Law 9.13 (a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously).

It was deemed that the tackle was in the mid-range entry point of six weeks but this was reduced to three weeks as the committee took into account Ta’avao's excellent disciplinary record.

The committee also approved Ta’avao's application under the Head Contact Process – Coaching Intervention Programme. If the coaching application is approved, his sanction could be reduced by one week

Ta'avao has the right to appeal the decision.

More in this section

Keith Earls with the Irish infused Maori All Blacks jersey that was presented to him by TJ Perenara after the game 12/7/2022 'It was one of my proudest moments,' Keith Earls thrilled to captain Ireland to victory
Jordan Larmour celebrates scoring their first try with Keith Earls 12/7/2022 Keith Earls: Ireland learned from past mistakes
South Africa Training Session - Western Province HPC Jacques Nienaber recalls eight of South Africa’s World Cup winners to face Wales
<p>HANDS OFF: Scotland's Ben Ashfar tackles George Coomber of Ireland. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Ireland end U20 Six Nations Summer Series on a high with win over Scotland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up