Angus Ta’avao suspended for three weeks after red card against Ireland

New Zealand prop Angus Ta’avao has been suspended for three weeks following his red card against Ireland in last Saturday's second Test.

The prop was dismissed for a high tackle on Ireland centre Garry Ringrose in the first half of Ireland's historic first victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand.

The hit forced Ringrose out of the game and he has been ruled out of Saturday's decisive third Test against the All-Blacks.

Ta’avao attended an independent disciplinary hearing where he admitted that he committed an act of foul play but maintained that a red card was not warranted due to the presence of mitigating factors.

An independent panel chaired by Wang Shao-Ing (Singapore), joined by former player Leon Lloyd (England) and former coach Frank Hadden (Scotland), heard the case and considered all the available evidence, including hearing from the player and his legal representative.

Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee upheld the red card under Law 9.13 (a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously).

It was deemed that the tackle was in the mid-range entry point of six weeks but this was reduced to three weeks as the committee took into account Ta’avao's excellent disciplinary record.

The committee also approved Ta’avao's application under the Head Contact Process – Coaching Intervention Programme. If the coaching application is approved, his sanction could be reduced by one week

Ta'avao has the right to appeal the decision.