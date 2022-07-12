Ireland maintain winning ways in New Zealand

Summer Tour

Maori All Blacks 24

Ireland XV 30

Ireland gained revenge over the Maori All Blacks for their tour-opening loss a fortnight ago as a Jordan Larmour double helped give the tourists a deserved win at Sky Stadium on Tuesday.

Larmour struck in both halves with Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes powering over as the second-string kept Irish momentum rolling following last Saturday’s historic first Test win on New Zealand soil in Dunedin four days earlier.

This was not armchair ride, though, and having drawn first blood through Shaun Stevenson, the Maori, with eight Hurricanes playing on their home ground, also claimed scored three second-half tries with a penalty that earned Larmour a sin-binning for a tackle off the ball and two from replacement back Ruben Love.

With Keith Earls captaining Ireland from outside centre as the depth of the travelling squad was stretched by injuries and concussions, Ireland had been forced to go even deeper into their resources when replacement prop Finlay Bealham was ruled out during the warm-up, his place on the bench going to New Zealand-born and based Michael Bent, who had been drafted into to assist preparations once again as the 24th man.

In direct contrast to Ireland’s Test team, the midweek side got off to sluggish start, knocking on from a clever kick-off by Josh Ioane who sent the ball bobbling along the slippery deck with the tourists failing to control it. The scramble continued as Ireland strayed offside and from the penalty the Maori kicked to the right corner, the resulting lineout exploiting the visitor’s narrow defence as wing Shaun Stevenson struck on the opposite side as last man full-back Michael Lowry was forced to bite in, leaving an acre of space for the score on three minutes.

Stevenson had featured heavily in the Maori victory 15 days earlier in Hamilton as Ireland were outclassed in a blistering first-half but Andy Farrell’s second string were more organised after their initial setback and quicker in thought. Captain Keith Earls caught the Maori All Blacks napping with a quick throw from touch as Larmour ran onto the ball at speed down the right wing and was able to run in under the posts unopposed to level the scores, Ciaran Frawley’s conversion pushing Ireland in front at 7-5 after seven minutes.

The Maori threat continued as the Irish lineout twice malfunctioned but the conditions in the New Zealand capital made for difficult handling as the squally rain came and went in violent flurries. A Frawley penalty on 25 minutes settled nerves and stretched the lead to five points and though Cian Prendergast was sent to the bin two minutes later for not retreating 10 metres from a tap penalty it was the Irish who added to their tally with some sustained pressure paying off for fellow flanker Nick Timoney. His try from close range off the back of a ruck and Frawley’s wide-out conversion opened a 17-5 half-time lead.

While the Maori All Blacks were shunning points off the tee in favour of kicking penalties to the corner in search of tries, the Irish strategy was plainly to build scoreboard pressure and Frawley added another three points soon after the interval.

Yet the 15-point cushion quickly evaporated as replacement back-rower Caleb Delany broke down the left wing and his pass inside to Connor Garden-Bachop was impeded by a tackle off the ball from Larmour on the recipient.

Referee Karl Dickson issued a double punishment, sin-binning Larmour and awarding a penalty try as the Maori narrowed the deficit to 20-12 on 45 minutes. It marked the start of a scrappy period of play in which neither side genuinely offered a threat but that will have suited Ireland better and as the Maori All Blacks emptied their bench, the tourists struck once more. Ryan Baird, on for the impressive Kieran Treadwell in the second row, earned a penalty inside the home 22 on 65 minutes and though the resulting five-metre lineout was lost, the ball bounced kindly for the men in green, and with possession restored, Gavin Coombes powered over from short range to put his side into a 25-12 lead.

The score sparked the game back to life and the Maori All Blacks responded with a super try created down the left wing six minutes later, replacement back Ruben Love closing the gap once more to 25-17.

If there was to be a late comeback it would have to be with 14 men as referee Dickson yellow-carded try scorer Stevenson for a deliberate knock-on soon afterwards. Ireland certainly felt comfortable enough with their lead to throw the four-times-capped Bent into the action, a year after the tighthead left Leinster to return to New Zealand and a provincial contract with Taranaki and managed a fourth try thanks to a super skip pass from Stuart McCloskey to the right corner where Larmour was the grateful recipient for his second of the night.

It was the Maori All Blacks who had the final say, Love claiming his second of the match in the final minute with Josh Ioane adding the extras. That will have hurt this Irish team but the victory keeps the feelgood spirit alive in the camp heading towards Saturday’s final Test and Farrell escaped another demanding challenge without the need to deploy his Test replacements from the bench for unnecessary midweek duty.

MAORI ALL BLACKS: J Moorby (R Love, 56); S Stevenson, B Sullivan, A Nankivell (B Proctor, 63), C Garden-Bachop; J Ioane, TJ Perenara – captain (B Weber, 50); O Norris (T Williams, 56), K Eklund (L Apisal, 63), T Lomax (M Renata, 56); M Selby-Rickit (TK Howden, 63), I Walker-Leawere; R Prinsep (C Delany, 15; T Williams, 38-41 – front row YC rep), B Harmon, C Grace.

Yellow card: Norris 31-41, Stevenson 73

IRELAND XV: M Lowry (J Carbery, 63); J Larmour, K Earls - captain, S McCloskey, J O’Brien; C Frawley, C Casey; J Loughman (E Byrne, 61), N Scannell, T O’Toole (M Bent, 76); K Treadwell (R Baird, 57), J McCarthy; C Prendergast, N Timoney, G Coombes.

Yellow cards: Prendergast 27-37, Larmour 45-55 Replacements not used: R Herring, J Conan, C Murray, M Hansen.

Referee: Karl Dickson (England) end