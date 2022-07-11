Ardie Savea: Irish defeat stung but it's a hurt we can use constructively

Savea admits it hurt being the first All Black side to lose a test match at home to Ireland - but it's something New Zealand plan to use as a positive heading into Saturday
POSITIVE: Ardie Savea of New Zealand, right, and Ireland's Tadhg Beirne compete for a line out ball during their second rugby union international match in Dunedin, New Zealand. Pic: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 17:18
Cian Locke

Ardie Savea admits it hurt being the first All Black side to lose a test match at home to Ireland - but it's something New Zealand plan to use as a positive heading into Saturday's decisive third meeting in Wellington.

"We're very motivated," Savea told New Zealand media. "After the weekend we're disappointed. It hurt a lot. This morning we've taken it in, looking at the game. Hopefully, we can nullify a few things because it's going to be massive.

"We couldn't hold on to the ball through basic errors. Ireland were too good on the night. They came with a game plan and put us under immense pressure and we couldn't handle it. That's tough to swallow. We want to go out and represent the black jersey ... to put something out like that it hurts.

"When we played tighter and went to our lineout and drives it worked well but we couldn't hold on to the ball. When we did get it, we turned it over and that was due to Ireland's pressure. When they were attacking their intent was more than we had. It was tough watching the game but to be better we've got to learn and grow."

Savea was central to a key moment in the game when All Black management removed him from the fray as a consequence of Angus Ta'avao's red card for the clash of heads with Garry Ringrose. He's also seen the fallout play out in the local and social media there.

"I try to stay away from that but we are a family here (and) we've got each other's backs. People perceive what they see but they don't know what goes on inside. I back my coach, back my skipper, back my players 100 per cent, side by side.

"I love being written off. After a performance like that we know what we need to do, and we learn from it. Now it's about embracing the challenge. And what a week to do it in Wellington.

"There's always noise from the outside when you're representing the black jersey that comes with it. That's the standard of the legacy and past players put upon it.

"For us, it's about staying tight, connected and trusting what we do have and taking it day by day. No one else outside is going to help us put out a good performance that has to come from within each individual in this team. That's a great challenge, and something I think we can walk towards and embrace this week."

