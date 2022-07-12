How Andy Farrell wants every player to take responsibility

It was at the top of Andy Farrell’s order of business when he took over as Ireland’s head coach back in December 2019 and last Saturday’s defeat of the All Blacks in New Zealand was proof positive that player leadership and responsibility has come an awful long way in the years since.

There is more to the leadership of this team than seen in the captaincy of Johnny Sexton and as important as the talismanic fly-half, and his right-hand men James Ryan and Peter O’Mahony, are to Farrell and Ireland’s march towards the next World Cup in France 14 months hence, it is the layers of ownership the boss has added from the top down that will mark the class of 2023 out as the most rounded squad this nation has sent to the most important tournament in Test rugby.

“The aim is to make sure that everyone is leading in a certain way because we all have to take responsibility for their team,” Farrell said on Monday at Wellington’s Sky Stadium as he named Keith Earls as captain of the Ireland XV that was taking on the Maori All Blacks this morning.

There will be more leaders stepping on Saturday when Ireland, having already made history by winning a first Test on New Zealand soil, will try and go one better by claiming a series victory in the third and final Test at the same ground in the capital city at the southern tip of the North Island.

“We don’t want people just turning up and being told what to do all the time. We want people taking responsibility for themselves and their team.

“There’s a bit of a difference there but the leadership group in general have been fantastic. Eighteen months ago, or two years ago, there was a lot of meetings between myself and them trying to guide them to what leadership really is and how they grab hold of their team.

“The transition now has been to just let them go and watch them grab hold of their team and make everyone feel like a million dollars. They’ve been exceptional.

“James Ryan is in that (group), Garry Ringrose is in that and Tadhg Furlong. Tadhg, two or three years ago used to say ‘leave me alone, just let me get on with the scrummaging bit’, you know? He’s now relishing the fact that he’s taking more responsibility for the team and I think it’s helped him as a person and as a player as well.

“Obviously Johnny and Pete are in that and Iain Henderson is one of the leaders but the knock-on effect that those guys are having on the rest of the team is making sure the likes of Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris etc, are growing as leaders as well.” Farrell revealed the empowering words he deployed during that initial conversation with the leadership group ahead of his first game at the helm the following 2020.

“You have to think differently. You can’t just turn up for a meeting and be told by me what you need to do. You need to understand what you want out of the day; how you want to turn up, how you’re going to plan, how you’re going to influence.”

It was not always that evident to outsiders as Ireland appeared to stumble out of the blocks under Farrell and deliver some less than convincing performances. They can now be described as teething problems in the context of the rich vein of form that has followed, started with a victory over England at the end of the 2021 Six Nations and has since registered victories home and away over the All Blacks. It has lifted Ireland back to number two in the World Rugby rankings but Farrell does not see his team’s ongoing development and growing belief as being shaped by the scoreboard.

“No, it doesn’t come from results, it comes from belief in how they’re playing the game. It doesn’t come from results at all. They’ve told (the media) themselves when it wasn’t going swimmingly for us that ‘it’s coming’, they could feel it and they certainly believe in what they’re about and also as well realistic about how much improvement there is within all that.”