History makers: Six Irish players have played in four wins over New Zealand

Six Irish players have the distinction of playing in all four wins over the All Blacks, but only Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong started all four games.
Garry Ringrose, Cian Healy, Josh van der Flier and Joey Carbery are the other players to see action in all four victories over New Zealand.
Nine of the players who fashioned the win in Dunedin Saturday morning also featured in the maiden win over the All Blacks in 2016 when they won 40-29 in Chicago, with Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray and Finlay Bealham also featuring in that win.
Van der Flier has started in three of the wins over the All Blacks, coming off the bench in the victory in Chicago. Ringrose was also a replacement that day at Soldier Field but started in the other three wins.
Healy started in the 16-9 victory at the Aviva Stadium in 2018, but came off the bench in the other three, while each of Carbery’s appearances against his native country has been as a replacement.