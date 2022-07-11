History makers: Six Irish players have played in four wins over New Zealand

Six Irish players have the distinction of playing in all four wins over the All Blacks, but only Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong started all four games
History makers: Six Irish players have played in four wins over New Zealand

HISTORY MAKER: Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong. Pic: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 07:20
John Fallon

Six Irish players have the distinction of playing in all four wins over the All Blacks, but only Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong started all four games.

Garry Ringrose, Cian Healy, Josh van der Flier and Joey Carbery are the other players to see action in all four victories over New Zealand.

Nine of the players who fashioned the win in Dunedin Saturday morning also featured in the maiden win over the All Blacks in 2016 when they won 40-29 in Chicago, with Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray and Finlay Bealham also featuring in that win.

Van der Flier has started in three of the wins over the All Blacks, coming off the bench in the victory in Chicago. Ringrose was also a replacement that day at Soldier Field but started in the other three wins.

Healy started in the 16-9 victory at the Aviva Stadium in 2018, but came off the bench in the other three, while each of Carbery’s appearances against his native country has been as a replacement.

More in this section

Ian Foster during the post-match press conference 9/7/2022 New Zealand media question future of coaching ticket after Ireland defeat in Dunedin
South Africa Wales Rugby Championship Dan Biggar says World Cup is shaping up to be an exciting affair
James Lowe and Jonathan Sexton 9/7/2022 Ireland seek to back up New Zealand performance against Maori All Blacks
<p>Ireland's Keith Earls celebrates with Garry Ringrose and Hugo Keenan. ©INPHO/Billy Stickland</p>

Keith Earl's set to captain Ireland against Maori All Blacks

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up