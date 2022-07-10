Ireland's Dan Sheehan: 'I think we can push it one more step'

IRELAND'S history-making exploits at Forsyth Barr Stadium have convinced Dan Sheehan that having beaten New Zealand once on their home turf, the tourists can back it up and clinch the Test series in Wellington next Saturday.

The 23-year-old hooker, starting just his fifth Test match for Ireland to earn his ninth cap, was one of a host of standout performers in Dunedin on Saturday as Andy Farrell’s team notched their fourth victory over the All Blacks in the last seven meetings since 2016.

The 23-12 second Test win sends this Test series at Sky Stadium next weekend and with history already made with a first victory in 14 attempts since Ireland’s first visit to New Zealand in 1976, Sheehan believes this team can repeat the trick for the second time in eight days.

Describing the success as “definitely a bit special”, Sheehan added: “No Irish team has won here before and to be a part of a team that will go down in history as the first Irish team to win in New Zealand is incredibly special for me. It’s special to share it with the bunch of lads that we have here in the group.

“We’ve talked about it, coming here we want to win a series and we can’t get ahead of ourselves now. We definitely have the game to beat them next week and if we get our stuff right, we showed it today – yeah, they were down to 14 men but if we get our stuff right we’ll win next week.”

For Sheehan, whose strong carry initiated the move finished by Keith Earls for the opening try in the previous week’s first Test defeat to the All Blacks, there was more of same in Dunedin as the home defence was torn asunder at times. Front-row colleague Andrew Porter rightly got the plaudits with two tries but the hooker, first-choice on this tour after injury prevented Leinster rival Ronan Kelleher from travelling, was every bit as effective on the gainline with his pace and strength in the carry, only Tadhg Beirne among the Irish forwards making more metres than Sheehan’s 23 gained.

For a player who only debuted at Test level off the bench against Japan last November, this tour has crowned a remarkable first season with Ireland.

“At the start of this year, my main goal was to get on an Irish squad that went to New Zealand and I thought we came here in a great place to win a game, to win a series.

“I thought we came in a good place to win five games. Obviously it makes it interesting for next week. I think we can push it one more step. Not only to win one game, to win a series down here would be special. I think we can probably celebrate a series win.”

Yet as Sheehan suggested, no-one in this Ireland squad is underestimating the size of the task in front of them this week with the vengeance-seeking All Blacks looking to atone for an ill-disciplined performance in which replacement prop Angus Ta’avo was sent off for a head on head collision that ended Garry Ringrose’s tour with a confirmed concussion.

“Every time we have beaten them, they have come back and won the next game, so we need to make sure that we get our stuff right, so we're not shocked, we come out of the blocks well, we start well.

“We saw last week, you give them any opportunity, you're under your sticks. I think going into next week, it's stick to our game-plan and make sure we do it for 80 minutes because we saw last week when we didn't do it for 80 minutes, and we got punished.

“Today, bit of a scrappy game, We saw the good parts, we saw the bad parts. If we can put it together for 80 minutes, I think (this win) was half the job done.”