New Zealand's defeat to Ireland wasn't just a bad day at the office but symptomatic of much more worrying issues under Ian Foster.

That is the viewpoint of one of the country's top pundits, Gregor Paul, who didn't hold back in his assessment of the game in the New Zealand Herald.

Indeed Paul claims it is "now increasingly difficult to see how the coaching team can survive" given results such as this and the lack of any defined game plan.

He wrote: "The All Blacks took one step forward last week, they took at least two if not three back in Dunedin and while their list of faults was long and comprehensive, the nuts and bolts of their demise could be summed up by saying they lacked physicality and imagination.

"The All Blacks were passive and insipid, saved from humiliation only by their miraculous scrambling defence which was brilliant. But the All Blacks can't survive in the rarefied air of test rugby by spending most of the game on their own goal line and given their recidivist offending in the art of muscling up, it is now increasingly difficult to see how the coaching team can survive."

Ireland's win – their fourth in 35 attempts - continues a series of historic results after their first win against the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016.

And while Irish rugby is on a high, Paul fears that the mighty All Blacks are heading in the other direction.

He added: "The All Blacks have been valued at $3.5bn and if they want to fulfil all their revenue growth ambitions and find the 60 million fans around the world that they say are waiting to invest in black, then they can't get smacked around on their home patch. And it's not the mounting losses per se that is reducing faith in the coaching team, it's the definitive sense the team is not growing or building towards a defined game plan. Good one week, bad the next - that's not the narrative on which the legend has been built."