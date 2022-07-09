Watch: Donal Lenihan and Simon Lewis review Ireland's incredible night in Dunedin

Watch: Donal Lenihan and Simon Lewis review Ireland's incredible night in Dunedin

HOLD ON: Ireland's Tadhg Beirne with Jordie Barrett of New Zealand

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 15:39
Colm O’Connor

Donal Lenihan and Simon Lewis look back an incredible - and historic - night for Irish Rugby in Dunedin.

More in this section

Australia England Rugby Owen Farrell kicks 20 points as England weather Australia storm to level series
Billy Holland, Donnacha Ryan, Simon Zebo, Conor Murray and CJ Stander celebrate winning 13/12/2016 Glory days (and nights): Five other glorious Irish rugby occasions
Ian Foster during the post-match press conference 9/7/2022 'It's a bit of an eye-opener' - Ian Foster stunned by All Blacks loss
<p>"Peter O'Mahony climbing back to his feet despite requiring running repairs on at least four occasions. His literally in-your-face spat with Sam Cane symbolised Ireland’s triumph. Herculean"</p>

'O'Mahony redefines what it means to be a warrior': Peter Jackson's match ratings

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up