Glory days (and nights): Five other glorious Irish rugby occasions

Ireland 40 New Zealand 29 — Chicago, November 2016

It took 111 years before Ireland defeated New Zealand, so this win at Soldier Field will always remain special in the annals of Irish sporting history.

The All Blacks were the reigning World Cup champions but victory rested where it deserved after a nine-try thriller.

Joe Schmidt’s side built up a 25-8 interval lead thanks to tries from Jordi Murphy, CJ Stander and Conor Murray. They even stretched that out to 30-8 thanks to Simon Zebo before the inevitable response from the All Blacks.

Tries from Ben Smith and TJ Perenara hauled New Zealand back into contention and the boot of Beauden Barrett cut the gap to 30-22 with 25 minutes remaining.

Another Irish heartbreak looked on the cards, but not this time and a famous win was secured when Robbie Henshaw got their fifth try.

Ireland 16 New Zealand 9 — Dublin, 17 November 2018

The All Blacks got revenge for the Chicago defeat two weeks later in Dublin, so when they returned to the Aviva Stadium in 2018, they were determined to add another layer of vengeance.

But that never looked like materialising against a fired-up Irish side who built up their World Cup hopes the following year — ahem, where have we seen that before? — as Ireland carved out a deserved win.

A second-half try from Jacob Stockdale, the only one of the match, proved the difference in a grueling encounter as Schmidt’s men got their first win on Irish soil over New Zealand.

Ireland led 9-6 at the break thanks to three penalties from Johnny Sexton and Stockdale pushed it out after 49 minutes when he chipped and chased to score, with Sexton’s conversion making it 16-9.

The All Blacks rallied and while Beauden Barrett, who landed a penalty and drop goal in the opening half, cut the gap to seven points with another penalty, Ireland just did enough to hold out for a milestone victory.

France 25 Ireland 27 — Paris, 19 March 2000

The day when Brian O’Driscoll was unveiled and Ireland showed what may lie ahead as the new structures of the professional era started to pay dividends.

Ireland had not won in Paris since 1972 and another searching test looked on the cards when France opened up a 6-0 lead.

But then O’Driscoll, with his outsized jersey, gave Warren Gatland’s side hope with his opening try after 23 minutes, although they trailed 13-7 at the interval.

BOY WONDER: Brian O'Driscoll scored three tries in Ireland's Six Nations win over France in Paris in 2000. ¬©INPHO/Tom Honan

O’Driscoll got his second try with another slicing run to keep them in the game but French pushed on and ked 25-17 with six minutes left.

O’Driscoll completed his hat-trick when the 21-year old again found a gap to snipe through and score, with David Humphreys’ convert cutting the gap to a point before he then sealed a famous win with a late penalty.





















Wales 15 Ireland 17 — Cardiff, 21 March 2009

Ireland’s first Grand Slam in 61 years was secured in the most dramatic fashion possible as Ronan O’Gara kept his nerve to land a 77th minute drop goal from just inside halfway.

Wales led 6-0 at the break before Declan Kidney’s men took control after the restart and tries from Brian O’Driscoll and Tommy Bowe put them in the driving seat.

Ronan O’Gara converted both to lead by 14-6 after 45 minutes.

But Wales hit back and the boot of Stephen Jones kept them in contention with a couple of penalties. And when he pushed them back in front six minutes from time with a drop goal.

COMETH THE HOUR: Ronan O'Gara scores a drop goal to clinch the Grand Slam in 2009.

However, Ireland kept their composure and O’Gara duly delivered his unforgettable drop goal from 48 metres to edge them back in front.

But there was still a fraught finish when Paddy Wallace coughed up a penalty in the final play but Jones was unable to land the kick from distance and Geordan Murphy blasted the ball into the stands to secure the Grand Slam.

England 15 Ireland 24 — London, 17 March 2018

If you are not going to win a Grand Slam in your own backyard, then what better place to do it than at the home of your biggest rival on St Patrick’s Day?

It snowed at Twickenham for this one on a memorable day for the Irish in south-west London, with Joe Schmidt’s side setting the tone in the opening half as they cut the home defence to shreds with tries from Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Jacob Stockdale to lead 21-5 at the break despite Peter O’Mahony being binned.

England had won 14 matches in a row at Twickenham but they were always chasing this one. Elliot Daly gave them hope with his second try of the match but Jonny May’s late effort was just a consolation score for an English side who lost three in a row in the Six Nations for the first time since 2006.

Tadhg Furlong was superb for an Irish side whose only score after the break came in the form of a Conor Murray penalty but the groundwork for a famous win was already in place from the opening half.