Andy Farrell: 'They keep turning up doing special things for Irish rugby and the Irish people'

Andy Farrell heaped praise on his history making squad following this morning's sensational victory over the All Blacks in Dunedin.

After decades of disappointment, Farrell's class of 2022 became the first Irish side to secure victory on New Zealand soil.

Farrell said: "I am just pleased for the players. They are so desperate to inspire people back home.

"They keep turning up doing special things for Irish rugby and the Irish people. I am so glad that they got over the line.

"At the start, we know the All Blacks come flying out of the blocks but we hit the ground running and piled pressure on."

Farrell was hugely impressed with how his side handled themselves in a bizarre first half when Leicester Fainga’anuku and prop Ofa Tu’ungafasa were yellow-carded before replacement prop Angus Ta’avo was sent off on the half hour for a head on head challenge on Garry Ringrose.

"Things are not always going to go sprightly for you, especially against the world's best, but our composure doesn't change when we make a mistake and we got what we deserved.

"These lads have made history but they've also earned the right to compete for a series. We've come over here for a reason, for these young lads to get some game time and this game on Tuesday night (against the Maori All Blacks)."

Captain Johnny Sexton was delighted with the win which also squares the series.

He said: "The game was disrupted a bit at 15 against 15 but we are unbelievably happy with the win. No Irish team has ever done it before. We are delighted but it is all on the line next week. We have got a fantastic coaching team and they had us well up for the game. We didn't give the best account of ourselves last week and the All Blacks punished us for our mistake but they [the coaching team] put us in a really good place this week. We had to go and deliver and we did that."

Ireland's double-try scorer Andrew Porter was keen to play down the personal plaudits - and like Sexton was also turning his eye and attention to a possible series win.

"All that matters for us now is next week but we will enjoy tonight. I couldn't be more proud of the work the lads have put in over the last week. It is hard to put into words how I feel right now to be honest. It is an incredible group of lads to work with, to bounce back from last week.

"Obviously we had an extra man for most of the game so we will have to put in a better performance next week and give our supporters even more to cheer. We have created a bit of history today but it would be even sweeter if we could pull off the win next week as well. We will take our learnings from today and throw everything at it. We have got nothing to lose."

New Zealand's Sam Cane paid tribute to the winners.

“We were beaten out the blocks in the first 15-20 minutes. They are a quality outfit. They bounced back in a big way (from last week's defeat), We had too many unforced errors and we couldn’t get our game going, Some of our skillset let us down but Ireland are a very good side - they were too good tonight."